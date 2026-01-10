ASRock Makes A Splash At CES With Its First AIO Liquid Coolers
One of the most interesting is the ASRock WS Series AIOs, which are targeted to HEDT (High-End Desktop) workstation PCs using sTR5 AMD Ryzen Threadripper or LGA4677 Intel Xeon W CPUs. Sadly, support for newer Intel Xeon HEDT CPUs is not mentioned, so older Intel Xeons and current AMD Ryzen Threadrippers seem to be the priority. Unlike the others, the WS Series has no flashy RGB or display, but it does offer full-coverage cold plates for the extra-wide workstation CPUs and a dual-pump architecture stated to support 500+ Watt TDPs.
The other AIO series also share some common features, per the ASRock blog post. The flagship ASRock Taichi Aqua AIOs, ASRock Phantom Gaming AIOs, ASRock Steel Legend AIOs, and ASRock Challenger AIOs all have onboard 3-3.4-inch LCD displays on the pump heads. Radiator thickness and the presence (or lack) of RGB are otherwise all that set them apart, besides the Pro Series which axes the LCD display entirely but does still include ARGB lighting. Additionally, Phantom Gaming, Steel Legend, Challenger, and the Pro Series all use a "3-phase, 6-slot high-performance pump", which implies that most of these coolers leverage similar internal hardware.
The flagship Taichi Aqua Series is the most distinct of the non-HEDT AIOs, since it's rated for 500+ Watt TDP like the HEDT-optimized WS Series, but also sports the LCD display features. However, the LCD display can also be removed to reveal a transparent cover showcasing coolant flow. To really determine which of these is best for you, you'll likely want to take a look at the respective ASRock product pages to determine which would be the best fit for your build. It mostly comes down to aesthetic preferences, since slight radiator and pump thickness changes are unlikely to impact compatibility when you're already looking at a 360mm AIO.