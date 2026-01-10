CATEGORIES
home News

ASRock Makes A Splash At CES With Its First AIO Liquid Coolers

by Chris HarperSaturday, January 10, 2026, 02:48 PM EDT
hero asrock aios
ASRock is entering bold new territory at CES 2026, expanding its portfolio of products to include six previously-teased AIO liquid coolers. At first glance, these AIOs look similar, due to the common 360mm radiators between them, but there are distinct features for each that set them apart.

One of the most interesting is the ASRock WS Series AIOs, which are targeted to HEDT (High-End Desktop) workstation PCs using sTR5 AMD Ryzen Threadripper or LGA4677 Intel Xeon W CPUs. Sadly, support for newer Intel Xeon HEDT CPUs is not mentioned, so older Intel Xeons and current AMD Ryzen Threadrippers seem to be the priority. Unlike the others, the WS Series has no flashy RGB or display, but it does offer full-coverage cold plates for the extra-wide workstation CPUs and a dual-pump architecture stated to support 500+ Watt TDPs.


The other AIO series also share some common features, per the ASRock blog post. The flagship ASRock Taichi Aqua AIOs, ASRock Phantom Gaming AIOs, ASRock Steel Legend AIOs, and ASRock Challenger AIOs all have onboard 3-3.4-inch LCD displays on the pump heads. Radiator thickness and the presence (or lack) of RGB are otherwise all that set them apart, besides the Pro Series which axes the LCD display entirely but does still include ARGB lighting. Additionally, Phantom Gaming, Steel Legend, Challenger, and the Pro Series all use a "3-phase, 6-slot high-performance pump", which implies that most of these coolers leverage similar internal hardware.

The flagship Taichi Aqua Series is the most distinct of the non-HEDT AIOs, since it's rated for 500+ Watt TDP like the HEDT-optimized WS Series, but also sports the LCD display features. However, the LCD display can also be removed to reveal a transparent cover showcasing coolant flow. To really determine which of these is best for you, you'll likely want to take a look at the respective ASRock product pages to determine which would be the best fit for your build. It mostly comes down to aesthetic preferences, since slight radiator and pump thickness changes are unlikely to impact compatibility when you're already looking at a 360mm AIO.
Tags:  liquid cooling, AIO, ASRock, ces2026
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment