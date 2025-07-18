AMD Confirms Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9000WX Pricing, 96 Cores For $11,699





AMD is still playing it coy as to when exactly its retail partners will begin selling its newly-minted Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9000 WX-series processors, but it has now revealed official pricing. Those who want to shoot straight to the top of the stack are looking at spending $11,699 for the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX, which works out to around $121.86 per core.





It's pricey, but it's also a bodacious Zen 5 chip with 96 cores and 192 threads running at 2.5GHz (base frequency) to 5.4GHz (max boost clock). It also wields a whole lot of L3 cache at 384MB, plus 96MB of L2 cache for a whopping 480MB of total cache.







Source: AMD





We have not tested AMD's flagship Shimada Peak chip yet, but according to AMD, it offers up to a 26% generational performance uplift versus the previous flagship, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX, which we did benchmark and review back in 2023





Source: AMD









Source: AMD





AMD is also claiming big wins versus Intel's Xeon W9-3595X processor, which is not surprising given the core and thread count disparity (the Xeon W9-3595X sports 60 cores and 120 threads clocked at up to 4.8GHz). And according to AMD, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX can squeeze more AI muscle out of your platform as a whole compared to the Xeon W9-3595X.





"When running a context-based prompting inference test using DeepSeek R1 32B, we are seeing a 49% better performance of Threadripper Pro 9000 over Intel. This impressively demonstrates how important a powerful CPU is even when AI processing is set to use the GPU," AMD states in a new blog post





We'll see if the performance claims hold true to real-world testing. In the meantime, we finally have suggested e-tailer pricing (SEP) to share for the full Pro stack.













The Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX is the only chip that ventures into five figures at $11,699 (~$121.86 per core).. After that, we're looking at $7,999 for the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9985WX (~$124.98 per core), $4,099 for the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9975WX (~$128.09 per core), $2,899 for the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9965WX (~$120.79 per core), and $1,649 for the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9955WX (~$103.06 per core).





Interesting, the best value on a per-core basis is the also the least expensive, while the flagship model offers the third best value (out of five chips).





While AMD still hasn't stated when these chips will be available at retail (the official timing is simply July 2025), at least one retailer has already posted listings for several of the Pro parts, albeit without any pricing information.





That said, keep in mind that AMD also unveiled non-Pro models, including the Ryzen Threadripper 9980X (64C/128T, 256MB L3 cache), Ryzen Threadripper 9970X (32C/64T, 128MB L3 cache), and Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9960X (24C/48T, 128MB L3 cache), all of which boost to 5.4GHz and have a 350W TDP. Unless you specifically need any of the Pro features and/or a 96-core/192-thread chip, those are the high-end desktop (HEDT) chips to target for an enthusiast setup.





