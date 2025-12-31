CATEGORIES
ASRock To Debut Its First AIO Liquid Coolers Plus New Gaming Mobos, Mini PCs & More At CES

by Paul LillyWednesday, December 31, 2025, 10:30 AM EDT
ASRock AIO liquid coolers banner.
ASRock is getting ready to blitz the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas with a whole bunch of new products, and among them will be the company's first foray into the all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooling market. It's a crowded field for sure that keeps attracting new participants, though ASRock is an established brand with a fleshed out lineup of PC hardware, and liquid cooling is one of the few areas it doesn't currently address.

That will change next week, and in a big way. ASRock said it's planning to unveil a full lineup of AIO liquid coolers across its Taichi, Phantom Gaming, Steel Legend, Challenger, and Pro product lines, as well its dedicated workstation series. So we're not talking about one or two coolers, but presumably several models.

"Powered by an industry-leading pump architecture and an expertly engineered flow-path design, the new lineup maximizes heat exchange efficiency, unleashing outstanding cooling performance for next-generation high-core processors," ASRock says.

The top models will also come correct with large, full-color LCDs to monitor system vitals in real time. Some models will also feature "aerospace-grade LCP fan blades and industrial-grade dual-ball bearings," ASRock says, along with "high-quality components." Putting its money where its PR is, ASRock sasys its AIO liquid coolers will come 6-year warranties.

New Motherboards And Power Supplies And Monitors, Oh My! (Plus More Stuff)

ASRock motherboards on a rock in a cave.

Beyond launching its first AIO liquid coolers, ASRock says it's expanding a whole bunch of existing product lines at CES, including motherboards. We'll see new Challenger series models for both AMD and Intel systems, as well as a brand new Rock series, including the B850 Rock WiFi 7 and B860 Rock WiFi 7 for ATX builds, and B850M Rock WiFi and B860M Rock WiFi for micro-ATX (mATX) PCs.

ASRock's also planning to showcase its first Taichi OLED gaming monitors, including both WOLED and QD-OLED options. We'll have to wait for the full details, but ASRock did confirm it will have 2K and 4K models with up to a 540Hz refresh rate and dual-mode variants.

Other products we'll see at CES include a Radeon RX 9060 XT Taichi White OC edition graphics card, compact Phantom Gaming SFX power supplies in 850W and 1000W trim, Steel Legend Platinum PUS up to 1200W, and the debut of its DeskSlim mini PC series. Stay tuned!
