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Are Your Bluetooth Devices Disappearing? Apply Microsoft's New Hotfix

by Chris HarperTuesday, March 17, 2026, 02:55 PM EDT
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Microsoft has released another hotfix patch as of March 16th to address major connectivity issues with Bluetooth devices on Windows 11. If you're one of the users suffering those problems, you're advised to update as soon as possible. Thankfully, it's not an urgent security fix like most of the Windows updates we cover, so you're pretty safe to ignore this patch if you aren't already experiencing connectivity issues. Microsoft notes that this update is "offered only to hotpatch-enabled devices," and that "no action is required for devices that receive standard Windows updates." 

This is the second out-of-band hotpatch in three days, which the cynical might take as an indictment of Windows 11's update quality in recent months. Most users shouldn't be affected, since the problem seems to have arisen from a previous hotpatch update, and the vast majority of Windows users won't have hotpatching enabled since it requires a subscription to Windows Autopatch, the company's cloud service for updates.

As Microsoft notes in the blog post, the issue is specifically that "Bluetooth devices may not appear on the Bluetooth & Devices page in Windows Settings or in Quick Settings, even if the devices are connected and functioning as expected." The company goes on to say that the issue could also prevent users from adding new devices, "because available devices did not appear in the list for connection." Given the wide usage of Bluetooth to connect headphones, input devices, and sync phones, this could certainly be an infuriating prospect for those affected.

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The issue is ironic, as Microsoft has actually been improving Windows 11's support for Bluetooth over time. Late last year, we received an update allowing Bluetooth LE audio devices to play the same audio stream simultaneously, and last August, Windows 11 added support for super wideband stereo output to Bluetooth headsets. Bluetooth audio devices are getting the attention they deserve on Windows 11, and it's nice to see that Microsoft is responsive to Bluetooth issues with hotfix releases like this one. 

Notably, this hotfix update is also rolling out simultaneously to Windows 11 on Arm devices, which reflects a strong commitment to Arm support on Microsoft's part. As new, more powerful Arm-powered PCs (especially systems powered by Qualcomm's second-generation Snapdragon X2 Elite chips) cycle into the market, this will become ever more important.

Tags:  Microsoft, Update, Bluetooth, (nasdaq:msft), windows 11
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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