Microsoft Tests Windows 11 Bluetooth Audio Sharing For Two Headsets At Once

by Zak KillianSaturday, November 01, 2025, 02:30 PM EDT
hero two people watching movie with headsets
Microsoft is testing a feature in its Insider Preview builds that allows audio to be shared between two separate Bluetooth LE audio devices. This means that two Bluetooth audio accessories can play back the exact same audio stream simultaneously. Microsoft says that this "lets students share music with a friend while studying, or brings fmaily members closer by watching a movie together on an airplane."

Let's put aside the fact that they can already do this with analog audio for a moment. This is actually a pretty cool feature that allows people to share audio without bothering those around them. It could also be a convenient function for, say, party setups, with Bluetooth sound systems set up both inside and outside. The uses for such a function are myriad and it's great to see Microsoft working on stuff like this that actually benefits users instead of endless additional Copilot integrations.

With that said, we have to express a frustration with this, because it appears to exclusively apply to Bluetooth audio devices. In ages past, it was possible to "pair up" audio outputs using audio control panels supplied by the audio processor vendors themselves. Realtek, VIA, Crystal Sound, Creative Labs—these companies used to offer powerful audio control panels that had features like this exposed to end users instead of buried in labyrinthine Windows property dialogs.

shared audio preview

It would be preferable if Microsoft could add this functionality to Windows itself. Indeed, if instead of selecting just one output device, if we could pick a "primary" device and then mirror the audio stream to other output devices, just as we can with displays, that would be strongly preferable. That would allow us to, for example, play audio to a home theater system connected via optical and also via Bluetooth to a small speaker upstairs. Unfortunately, it seems like that dream is to remain a dream, at least for now.

And in fact, before you get too excited about this Bluetooth LE audio sharing feature, you should also know that it is currently only supported on specific systems, most of which have Snapdragon processors. The list of machines includes Surface and Samsung Galaxy-branded Copilot+ PCs, exclusively in the 12 to 16-inch laptop form factor. It's also only supported on Bluetooth devices that support the newer LE Audio standard, which excludes older devices like the author's beloved Wi-XB400. Hit up Microsoft's blog to learn how to try it out.
Tags:  Audio, bluetooth le, windows 11
