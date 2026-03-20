Arctic's New Mini PC Packs A Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 And Stealthily Mounts Under Your Desk





Mini PCs have grown in popularity over the last several years, even with Intel handing off the reins of its NUC to ASUS. These days, we're seeing a bunch of AMD-powered mini PCs. They've sort of become a dime a dozen, though Arctic has found a way to stand out from the crowd with its Senza AI 370, a fanless mini PC that you can mount sight unseen underneath your desk.













The Senza AI 370 is not Arctic's first desk-mountable mini PC, but this latest iteration is more powerful than past iterations. Setting what the company claims is a "new standard in passive cooling," the Senza AI 370 resembles a liquid cooling radiator but is actually a fully kitted mini PC powered by AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Strix Point processor.





It's a reasonably powerful chip with 12 cores and 24 threads, including four Zen 5 cores clocked at 2GHz to 5.1GHz and eight Zen 5c cores running at 2GHz to 3.3GHz. The chip also packs 12MB of L2 cache and 24MB of L3 cache for 36MB of total cache, Radeon 890M graphics with 16 cores clocked at up to 2.9GHz, and a dedicated NPU capable of up to 50 TOPS. The chip as a whole can muster up to 80 TOPS.





The Senza AI 370 also comes configured with 32GB of fast LPDDR5X-8000 memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD). Other features include Wi-Fi 7 support, Windows 11 Pro, and a host of connectivity options, including two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a USB4 port, two USB 2.0 ports, HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.0 outputs, a 2.5Gbps LAN port, and audio in/out jacks.





There's also a detachable front panel that adds more connectivity, including another USB4 port, another USB 3.2 Type-A port, and a 3.5mm audio combo jacks. In addition, the detachable front panel provides easy access to reset and power buttons.









It's a nice assortment of hardware and features, though it's the desk-mountable form factor that sets it apart. Arctic touts a "quick and easy setup" process, though you do need to be comfortable drilling into your desk. A printable template outlines where to drill the necessary holes, and once that is finished, you can screw the Senza AI 370 to the bottom side of your desk with the included hardware.





Arctic also includes the front panel, a power supply, cables, and cable clips for a neat and tidy installation.









Arctic claims its Senza AI 370 mini PC can push close to 100 frames per second in Counter-Strike 2 at 1080p with the High preset. It's not a particularly demanding game, though Arctic also says the Senza AI 370 is good about keeping its cool while gaming, claiming it hovers around 50C after 30 minutes, compared to 67C for unnamed competitors.



