Leaked Foldable iPhone Design: Is a White-Only Launch Coming?







First look at the iPhone Fold dummy unit. It doesn't look like Apple will offer multiple colors, with white currently appearing to be the only option. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/olMzm6t6Ts — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 7, 2026 Apple's impending entry into the foldable smartphone world has come into sharper focus following the leak of physical dummy models. Published by tech leaker Sonny Dickson, the replicas, traditionally distributed early to accessory and case manufacturers to prepare for a device's launch, could be our best look yet at what to expect from Apple's upcoming passport shaped hardware.

Unlike the narrow, tall designs typical of competitors like Samsung and Google, Apple’s foldable sports a distinct 4:3 aspect ratio, meaning it is noticeably wider than it is tall when closed. Therefore what we get is a 5.5-inch cover screen that opens book-style to reveal a 7.8-inch inner OLED panel. When fully opened, the footprint positions the device as just slightly more compact than an iPad mini.









Interestingly, even though it's a dummy unit. one can see strong hints of Apple's obsession with premium materials and structural minimalism. The device reportedly utilizes a 4.5mm titanium chassis, although this has forced some ergonomic compromises. The physical volume buttons have been relocated entirely to the top edge of the device to preserve the side profile's thinness. This could also hint at Apple's push for users to use the device more often in its opened position. Furthermore, users hoping for the Action Button or Camera Control features from recent mainstream iPhones will find them absent here.





Biometrics are also getting a shakeup: instead of the Face ID sensors buried in a notch or Dynamic Island, this device opts for Touch ID, likely embedded into the power button.

Another possible revelation is how Apple could be sticking with one color option for the "iPhone Fold." Multiple sources continue to push the idea that the device will be available exclusively in white, so no fun colors like the MacBook Neo . While a single-color launch might frustrate some consumers, it kind of lines up with how Apple historically treats generationally significant, ultra-premium hardware categories. Devices like the original Apple Watch Ultra and the Vision Pro similarly debuted with singular, hyper-focused choices. When this folding pioneer (presumably) launches alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, it is expected to clear the $2,000 mark in its top trim.





Image credits: Sonny Dickson via X

The backside of the dummy model shows a horizontal dual-camera array sitting on an elevated camera plateau, which looks a lot like that on the iPhone Air, but also causes us to wonder about the wobbliness situation when the opened unit is used on a flat surface. Note also the cutouts for the internal front-facing camera are situated on the top left of the inner panel.