iOS 27 Beta Code Exposes Apple's Secret Foldable iPhone Blueprint
After the conclusion of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple released betas for all its operating systems including iOS 27, which gave intrepid developers a look at the inner workings of the upcoming Apple mobile OS.
One of these software engineers, Sam Henri Gold, shared on the social media platform X that they spotted an interesting piece of code. The snippet contains a string called “_MgGetLogicalDeviceDisplayCount,” which lets the OS know how many displays the current device has. Up to this point all of Apple’s devices have only had a single display, and the existence of this piece of code points to the foldable iPhone being a real product with multiple displays, and likely coming sometime soon.
Gold wasn’t the only one who found references to new hardware within iOS 27. Another developer, M1Astra, shared with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman other bits of code that confirms the existence of the foldable iPhone. The OS has references to a “foldState,” “mechanicalAngleDegrees,” and “angleDegrees” that would only be necessary for a device that uses a folding mechanism.
Fans who want to get their hands on Apple’s latest and greatest will need to be prepared to open their wallet up wide. Gurman suggests that pricing will hit $2,000, which will make it the most expensive iPhone ever. Of course, there’s also the memory and chip headwinds that even Apple is having difficulty negotiating, so don’t be surprised if the price is even higher than what Gurman is indicating.
We should finally get a look when the device and get all the final details, including its price, when it’s officially unveiled later this year. So stay tuned to HH for updates.