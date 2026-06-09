CATEGORIES
home News

iOS 27 Beta Code Exposes Apple's Secret Foldable iPhone Blueprint

by Alan VelascoTuesday, June 09, 2026, 01:52 PM EDT
foldable iphone ios 27 code hero
The rumor mill has been swirling for years about the possibility of Apple delivering its first foldable iPhone, but hints found in iOS 27’s code base point to these rumors finally becoming reality. Although fans should brace themselves as the device will likely carry a considerable price tag after the amount of time and resources the company has spent in perfecting the design.

After the conclusion of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple released betas for all its operating systems including iOS 27, which gave intrepid developers a look at the inner workings of the upcoming Apple mobile OS.

One of these software engineers, Sam Henri Gold, shared on the social media platform X that they spotted an interesting piece of code. The snippet contains a string called “_MgGetLogicalDeviceDisplayCount,” which lets the OS know how many displays the current device has. Up to this point all of Apple’s devices have only had a single display, and the existence of this piece of code points to the foldable iPhone being a real product with multiple displays, and likely coming sometime soon.

foldable iphone ios 27 code body

Gold wasn’t the only one who found references to new hardware within iOS 27. Another developer, M1Astra, shared with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman other bits of code that confirms the existence of the foldable iPhone. The OS has references to a “foldState,” “mechanicalAngleDegrees,” and “angleDegrees” that would only be necessary for a device that uses a folding mechanism.

Fans who want to get their hands on Apple’s latest and greatest will need to be prepared to open their wallet up wide. Gurman suggests that pricing will hit $2,000, which will make it the most expensive iPhone ever. Of course, there’s also the memory and chip headwinds that even Apple is having difficulty negotiating, so don’t be surprised if the price is even higher than what Gurman is indicating.

We should finally get a look when the device and get all the final details, including its price, when it’s officially unveiled later this year. So stay tuned to HH for updates.
Tags:  Apple, iPhone, (NASDAQ:AAPL), foldables
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use