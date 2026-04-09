iPhone Ultra Price Prediction Makes The Pro Max Look Affordable





Contrary to recent reports, the oft-rumored iPhone Fold is still on track to launch in September 2026, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. There has also been chatter of Apple branding its first foldable as the iPhone Ultra. If Gurman's pricing prediction ends up being true, the Ultra moniker would certainly be fitting, as he anticipates Apple's folding handset breaching the $2,000 mark.





To put that price into perspective, Apple's current flagship handset, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, starts at $1,199, which gets you 256GB of built-in storage. From there, pricing scales with larger storage options, including $1,399 for 512GB, $1,599 for 1TB, and $1,999 for 2TB.













The iPhone Ultra/Fold has not been formally announced and every bit of data up to this point is based on leaks, rumors, and speculation, so it remains to be seen how the specifications will compare to non-folding variants. One of the key specs that could make or break the anticipated price point is the amount of storage, though there has already been a precedent set by Samsung. Here's how pricing breaks down for the Galaxy Z Fold 7:



