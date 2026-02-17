CATEGORIES
Apple Confirms March Product Launch Event: When And What To Expect

by Paul LillyTuesday, February 17, 2026, 09:30 AM EDT
Apple MacBook Pro partially opened on a black background.
There have been rumblings of Apple launching new products in the coming weeks and there's now a confirmed event to go along with the chatter. Apple has been sending out invitations for what it's describing as a "special Apple Experience" in New York. There's no mention or even hint of what products will be announced, but we have some guesses.

Apple Experience Event In New York - Date And Time

Apple's next big event is scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026. It starts at 9:00 a.m. ET, so if you're on the West Coast and hoping to track the announcement(s) in real time, you'll need to be up early at 6:00 a.m. PT.

Whether or not you want to set your alarm is up to you. Plenty of outlets (including Hot Hardware) will be tracking the event, but one thing to note is that the invitation doesn't specify if the Apple Experience showcase will be livestreamed. Hopefully we'll get some clarity closer to March 4.

A Cheaper MacBook Model And What Else To Expect

Apple MacBook Air being shoved into a bag.

One of the things that Apple could announce at its event on March 4 is a rumored MacBook model powered by an A18 Pro chip, the same one as found in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Since at least last December, there has been chatter of Apple releasing a lower-cost MacBook to compete with cheaper Windows laptops and even Chromebooks. In addition to being powered by an iPhone chip, the upcoming MacBook is rumored to sport a 12.9-inch display, a premium aluminum chassis, and more color options.

Assuming it does actually come to fruition, we'll be curious to see where official and street pricing land. For context, the base model MacBook Air carries and $999 MSRP and has been sold on Amazon for as low as $738.04 (it's currently listed for $849.99).

Apple may also expand its M5 offerings for its MacBook Pro. Back in October, Apple refreshed its 14-inch MacBook Pro with its M5 chip, and that remains the only M5-powered MacBook. It's expected that Apple will at some point offer M5 Pro and M5 Max options, just as it did with its M4-powered MacBook models.

New iPad and iPad Air models are also possibilities, as the current-generation iPad Air features Apple's M3 silicon while the latest regular iPad model is equipped with an A16 chip. We probably won't see an M5-powered iPad Air this round, but M4 is a possibility.

Closeup rear renders of iPhone Air models.

One other product we wouldn't be surprised to see unveiled is the rumored iPhone 17e. Just as Apple is said to be gearing up to launch to a lower-cost MacBook, the same is purportedly true in the iPhone space.

Rumor has it the iPhone 17e will feature an A19 chip, 18MP front-facing camera, a single 48MP rear camera, and MagSafe support.

Be sure to check back on March 4 as we'll be covering the announcements, whatever they may be, as they're made.
Tags:  Apple, Macbook, ipad, (NASDAQ:AAPL), iphone 17e
