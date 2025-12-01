Top Apple Cyber Monday Deals Include M4 MacBook Air At New All-Time Low





Retailers have pivoted from promoting Black Friday bargains to shouting about Cyber Monday deals, and while a lot of the discounts are the same, that's not necessarily the case across the board. For example, among the many Apple products that are on sale right now is the newest-generation MacBook Air (2025 model) for a new low price.

Apple 2025 MacBook (M4) Is 26% Off For Cyber Monday

2025 MacBook Air (M4) for quite some time now, as it often goes on sale for well below it's $999 MSRP, usually to around $749. However, it just hit a new all-time low price with it now discounted to $738.04 at Amazon (26% off). The caveat? Amazon shows it's "temporarily out of stock," but you can still place an order and lock in the low price. We've highlighted thefor quite some time now, as it often goes on sale for well below it's $999 MSRP, usually to around $749. However, it just hit a new all-time low price with it now discounted to. The caveat? Amazon shows it's "temporarily out of stock," but you can still place an order and lock in the low price.





We don't imagine it will be out of stock for long, but even if a day or so turns into a week or so, the MacBook Air is worth waiting for. The star of the show is Apple's custom M4 silicon, which in this configuration sports a 10-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine with Apple Intelligence support.





The M4 is a fast and efficient chip. According to Apple, you can expect the MacBook Air to last up to 18 hours per charge, giving you all-day computing battery life, and then some.





16GB/512GB model on sale for $949 (21% off) or the 24GB/512GB model on sale for $1,149 (18% off). Both of those model also feature a version of the M4 chip with a 10-core GPU. Note that this is the base model with 16GB of unified memory and 256GB of solid state drive (SSD) storage. You can also get theonor theon. Both of those model also feature a version of the M4 chip with a 10-core GPU.





Likewise, the 15-inch MacBook Air (M4) is on sale too...