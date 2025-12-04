CATEGORIES
iPhone 17e Leak Reveals Key Design Specs For Apple's Lower-Cost Smartphone

by Aaron LeongThursday, December 04, 2025, 10:00 AM EDT
hero iphone16e top
Slated for an early 2026 release, the low-cost iPhone 17e is rumored to get a couple of significant design overhauls, nudging the e-series' aesthetics closer in line with the company's flagships.  

As we know, the facade of Apple's iPhone 16e is characterized by relatively thick display bezels and a screen notch. South Korean news outlet The Elec now reports that the iPhone 17e will adopt a Dynamic Island, the interactive pill-shaped cutout first found on the 2022 Pro models. Moreover, the new phone will have thinner bezels around the display, which not only modernize the device's appearance, but also gels with the visual language of the rest of the iPhone 16 and 17 lineups. 

iphone 16e dual1

The iPhone 17e is expected to be powered by the A19 SoC, also to be deployed on the standard iPhone 17. Camera hardware will see mixed updates; while the device is rumored to adopt the 18-megapixel selfie camera featured in the iPhone 17 lineup, the main 48MP rear camera is likely a carryover from its predecessor. The crucial differentiator lies in the screen technology: the display will utilize LTPS (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon) OLED panels, rather than the LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) panels reserved for the Pro models. This likely means that the 17e will  lack ProMotion, i.e. Apple-speak for adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz.

The leaked report also claims that Chinese display maker BOE has been selected as the primary vendor for the 17e OLED panels, securing the largest volume of orders. While industry giants Samsung Display and LG Display will also contribute, BOE's lead role is linked directly to the LTPS requirement, a technology that BOE can mass-produce reliably for Apple’s volume needs. The outlet states that this order could work in BOE's favor as it irons out its own manufacturing challenges for supplying LTPO panels for iPhone 17s. 

Apple is reportedly planning to ship approximately 8 million units of the iPhone 17e during the first half of its launch year, capitalizing on the demand for powerful Cupertino silicon at a more accessible price point. Pricing information is not known, but some believe Apple will keep the base price the same at $600.
