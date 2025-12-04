iPhone 17e Leak Reveals Key Design Specs For Apple's Lower-Cost Smartphone





As we know, the facade of Apple's iPhone 16e is characterized by relatively thick display bezels and a screen notch. South Korean news outlet The Elec now reports that the iPhone 17e will adopt a Dynamic Island , the interactive pill-shaped cutout first found on the 2022 Pro models. Moreover, the new phone will have thinner bezels around the display, which not only modernize the device's appearance, but also gels with the visual language of the rest of the iPhone 16 and 17 lineups.









The leaked report also claims that Chinese display maker BOE has been selected as the primary vendor for the 17e OLED panels, securing the largest volume of orders. While industry giants Samsung Display and LG Display will also contribute, BOE's lead role is linked directly to the LTPS requirement, a technology that BOE can mass-produce reliably for Apple’s volume needs. The outlet states that this order could work in BOE's favor as it irons out its own manufacturing challenges for supplying LTPO panels for iPhone 17s.





Apple is reportedly planning to ship approximately 8 million units of the iPhone 17e during the first half of its launch year, capitalizing on the demand for powerful Cupertino silicon at a more accessible price point. Pricing information is not known, but some believe Apple will keep the base price the same at $600.