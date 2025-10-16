Apple Refreshes 14" MacBook Pro, iPad Pro & Vision Pro With M5 Chip For A Big AI Uplift





Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Apple dropped a triple-header announcement centered around its core pro devices powered by the all-new M5 chip . The Fall refresh of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, the iPad Pro, and the Vision Pro headset signals Apple's push to dominate not just the CPU performance totem pole (at least until the M5 Pro and Max show up for the party ), but also on-device artificial intelligence (AI) and spatial computing.





Central to Apple's M5 processor is likely the next-generation GPU with a neural accelerator in each core. Apple claims the chip delivers up to 3.5x faster AI performance than the M4, accelerating everything from running large language models (LLMs) on-device to advanced video enhancement in professional applications.





















The latest iPad Pro also hinges on the M5 packed in the the device's famously skinny chassis . Apple claims up to 6x faster video transcoding in Final Cut Pro and a massive boost for 3D rendering, making the tablet an even greater powerhouse for mobile creators. The new iPad Pro also includes the N1 networking chip, enabling the latest generation of Wi-Fi 7 protocol, for one. iPad Pro prices start at $1,000 on up.









Perhaps the most significant performance jump is seen in the Vision Pro headset , which goes from the M2 chip to the M5. This upgrade is said to dramatically improve the spatial computing experience , allowing the headset to render 10% more pixels on its custom micro-OLED displays while increasing the refresh rate up to 120Hz for reduced motion blur.





Apple also addressed a key ergonomic concern by introducing the Dual Knit Band for the Vision Pro. This new setup features a combination of upper and lower straps with integrated tungsten inserts, designed to provide better weight distribution and comfort for extended use. The new Vision Pro continues to retail at its starting price of $3,500.