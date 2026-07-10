AMD's Zen 6 Party Kicks Off This Month With EPYC Venice CPUs
... we launched the new Zen processor back in 2017. We're now on our sixth generation. So, at our Advancing AI event on July 22nd and 23rd, we're rolling out this new generation.
He went on to talk about AMD's Helios AI rack solution that it's releasing to compete with NVIDIA's Blackwell Ultra and Rubin NVL72 machines, but the quote above is the sum total of new, relevant information.
These will be 6th-Generation EPYC processors, the much-ballyhooed 'Venice' chips, which are very exciting for enterprise and datacenter users because they're rumored to be monstrous, with reports pointing to up to 256 cores per socket, 16-channel 12.8-Gbps MRDIMM RAM, and further expansion of AMD's already formidable I/O capabilities including PCIe 6.0.
Perhaps even more importantly, Venice will serve as the CPU foundation for AMD's Helios AI rack platform alongside the new Instinct accelerators, putting it squarely in competition with NVIDIA's Blackwell Ultra and Rubin NVL72 systems. AMD says that, at the scale of a full rack, Venice is 3.3 times faster than NVIDIA's new Vera CPU; it will be fascinating to see the smackdown if that's true. (Though it's worth noting that AMD's numbers are entirely an extrapolation based on Grace and could be totally wrong.)
Now, if you're a gamer or DIY enthusiast, this may not be interesting to you. These parts aren't anything that you're going to be putting in your next rig or playing games on (unless you're a really dedicated cloud gamer.) This is still big news even for those demographics, though, because EPYC and desktop Ryzen processors have historically used the same Core Complex Dies or "CCD" chiplets, meaning that the performance of EPYC 6th-Gen tells us a fair bit about the performance of AMD's upcoming Olympic Ridge processors.
It also might tell us when those parts are coming. If demand for Venice CPUs with the standard 12-core Zen 6 CCDs is through the roof, AMD may have to delay Olympic Ridge from its rumored launch window of late 2026/early 2027 due to simply being unable to supply the CCDs needed for the new chips. That could be dire news for enthusiasts, but even moreso in the face of Intel's Nova Lake, which is said to be bringing the heat against AMD's gaming-market dominance in approximately the same time frame.
Hopefully AMD will give us consumer-market users something to be excited about, but after the company's CES and Computex showings, we're probably going to be waiting a bit longer. Whatever else gets announced, we'll have boots on the ground at Advancing AI, so stay tuned for our coverage of AMD's announcements!