AMD Reveals New Zen 6 Details In First Official Document

This past Wednesday, AMD quietly published what appears to be the first official technical documentation for its upcoming Zen 6 CPU architecture , codenamed Morpheus. This document offers early insight into several notable architectural changes. While the company has not formally announced Zen 6 products yet, the document provides strong hints about where AMD's next-generation cores are headed.

FP16 Execution Support For Faster AI Processing





New "Memory Profiler" IBS Events





Evidence of Six Integer Schedulers





Rather than relying on a single unified integer scheduler, Zen 6 may divide integer scheduling resources into multiple independent domains; potentially, six separate schedulers for six ALUs. This could help improve scalability, reduce contention, and better manage dispatch and execution in wider, more complex cores. In particular, if one ALU is saturated by memory-related stalls, the entire integer backend doesn't seize up. It also potentially allows AMD to more finely adjust clocks and voltage in that part of the core, which may help with power efficiency.





AMD Zen 5 Block Diagram (Source: AMD)