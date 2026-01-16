CATEGORIES
home News

AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 392 Puts Up Strong Fight Vs 7900X3D In Benchmark Leak

by Zak KillianFriday, January 16, 2026, 12:20 PM EDT
hero amd ryzen ai max chip package
In case you missed it, at CES 2026 AMD actually did have a few consumer announcements despite that the keynote was almost entirely about AI and data center products. Among those were a couple of new Strix Halo products: the Ryzen AI Max+ 388, and the Ryzen AI Max+ 392. Now we have our first benchmark leak giving us a look at the performance of these parts, and it's better than expected.

If you were hoping for graphics benchmarks, well, you can check out our reviews of the ASUS ROG Flow z13 tablet and the HP Z2 Mini G1a micro workstation. Those machines are based on the full fat Ryzen AI Max+ 395, but the key detail about these two new SKUs is that they retain the full GPU horsepower of Strix Halo. The difference in these newer parts, as compared to the top-end model, is that they have fewer CPU cores. So it goes that this chip, the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 392, benchmarks rather closely along with the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D, as it likewise has 12 CPU cores.

geekbench leak result

Of course, there are a lot of differences. For starters, the older X3D chip is based on the Zen 4 architecture, whereas the newer part uses Zen 5. That difference is actually extremely small in most applications; as we reported when the Zen 5 desktop processors initially launched, the biggest changes in the Zen 5 architecture versus its predecessor have to do with AVX-512 performance, and those instructions aren't used in most client desktop software. As a result, that advantage is actually likely to be over-represented in a dedicated benchmark suite like Geekbench here.

There are also differences in power delivery as well as memory bus to consider. This leaked Geekbench result was performed on an ASUS TX Air 14" gaming laptop, which is the Chinese-market version of the TUF Gaming A14. A 14-inch laptop, even a gaming machine, isn't going to have the cooling nor power delivery of a full size desktop system; it's likely that this chip wasn't running at its nominal peak power of 120W, while the Ryzen 9 processor that we're comparing starts there, and can use even more when under the effect of AMD's Core Performance Boost.

geekbench processor benchmarks comparison data
Some comparison data, from Primate Labs' aggregate results.

Beyond that, the key feature of the Ryzen AI max processors is that they use a 256-bit memory bus. The double-wide memory bus is primarily there to support the enormous 40-compute-unit (CU) integrated graphics, but when the graphics aren't being stressed, it does provide extra memory bandwidth and throughput for CPU workloads, and this is particularly important for multi-core AVX workloads like those that Zen 5 excels at, including AI—although the standard Geekbench 6 CPU test doesn't really test AI performance.

Given all of that, it's not really surprising that the laptop falls behind desktop Ryzen 9000 series processors, but it's still very impressive that this laptop part can keep pace with previous generation desktop CPUs as that's not often the case. Naturally, this kind of test doesn't allow the massive integrated GPU—arguably the "point" of this processor—to flex its muscles, although once again, if you're curious about how that performs, check out our reviews as this machine should be approximately the same as those.

asus tx air 14
ASUS' TX Air 14 is known as the TUF Gaming A14 overseas.

We are actually pretty interested to see what pricing is like for this model of the ASUS TUF Gaming A14, because it's possible that a integrated chip like this could offer very solid mobile 1080p gaming performance while actually having something approaching respectable gaming battery life. However, Ryzen AI Max devices so far haven't come cheap, relative to their performance. We'll have to wait and see when it finally hits retail.

Thanks to Gray for the spot!
Tags:  AMD, leak, (nasdaq:amd), strix halo
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment