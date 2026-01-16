AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 392 Puts Up Strong Fight Vs 7900X3D In Benchmark Leak
If you were hoping for graphics benchmarks, well, you can check out our reviews of the ASUS ROG Flow z13 tablet and the HP Z2 Mini G1a micro workstation. Those machines are based on the full fat Ryzen AI Max+ 395, but the key detail about these two new SKUs is that they retain the full GPU horsepower of Strix Halo. The difference in these newer parts, as compared to the top-end model, is that they have fewer CPU cores. So it goes that this chip, the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 392, benchmarks rather closely along with the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D, as it likewise has 12 CPU cores.
Of course, there are a lot of differences. For starters, the older X3D chip is based on the Zen 4 architecture, whereas the newer part uses Zen 5. That difference is actually extremely small in most applications; as we reported when the Zen 5 desktop processors initially launched, the biggest changes in the Zen 5 architecture versus its predecessor have to do with AVX-512 performance, and those instructions aren't used in most client desktop software. As a result, that advantage is actually likely to be over-represented in a dedicated benchmark suite like Geekbench here.
There are also differences in power delivery as well as memory bus to consider. This leaked Geekbench result was performed on an ASUS TX Air 14" gaming laptop, which is the Chinese-market version of the TUF Gaming A14. A 14-inch laptop, even a gaming machine, isn't going to have the cooling nor power delivery of a full size desktop system; it's likely that this chip wasn't running at its nominal peak power of 120W, while the Ryzen 9 processor that we're comparing starts there, and can use even more when under the effect of AMD's Core Performance Boost.
Beyond that, the key feature of the Ryzen AI max processors is that they use a 256-bit memory bus. The double-wide memory bus is primarily there to support the enormous 40-compute-unit (CU) integrated graphics, but when the graphics aren't being stressed, it does provide extra memory bandwidth and throughput for CPU workloads, and this is particularly important for multi-core AVX workloads like those that Zen 5 excels at, including AI—although the standard Geekbench 6 CPU test doesn't really test AI performance.
Given all of that, it's not really surprising that the laptop falls behind desktop Ryzen 9000 series processors, but it's still very impressive that this laptop part can keep pace with previous generation desktop CPUs as that's not often the case. Naturally, this kind of test doesn't allow the massive integrated GPU—arguably the "point" of this processor—to flex its muscles, although once again, if you're curious about how that performs, check out our reviews as this machine should be approximately the same as those.
We are actually pretty interested to see what pricing is like for this model of the ASUS TUF Gaming A14, because it's possible that a integrated chip like this could offer very solid mobile 1080p gaming performance while actually having something approaching respectable gaming battery life. However, Ryzen AI Max devices so far haven't come cheap, relative to their performance. We'll have to wait and see when it finally hits retail.
Thanks to Gray for the spot!