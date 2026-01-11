AMD Unveils Ryzen Halo: Hands-On With A Powerful New AI Mini-PC
Like NVIDIA's DGX Spark, AMD is focused on the AI capabilities of this little box, thanks to its unified memory architecture with 256-bit interface, which affords the GPU access to up to 96GB, when the system is outfitted with 128GB total system memory. While pricing and release date aren't yet specified, we do know that the AMD Ryzen AI Halo is expected to significantly undercut the pricing of DGX Spark. For developers, AMD touts full ROCm support, day 0 support for leading AI models, and support for Windows or Linux.
One of the coolest aspects of the Ryzen AI Halo is just how compact it actually is. The entire mini PC can fit in one hand and it's only a couple of inches tall, making it much more compact than the upcoming Steam Machine, despite offering more horsepower. If it improves on the similarly low-profile HP Z2 Mini G1a's fan noise while still performing well under load, the Ryzen AI Halo should be a highly sought after device for AI developers.