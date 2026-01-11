CATEGORIES
AMD Unveils Ryzen Halo: Hands-On With A Powerful New AI Mini-PC

by Chris HarperSunday, January 11, 2026, 02:35 PM EDT
At CES 2026, AMD gave us a hands-on look at its new mini PC, the Ryzen AI Halo. As its name implies, the AMD Ryzen AI Halo is built around AMD's current top-of-the-line APU, the Strix Halo-based Ryzen AI Max+ 395. The Ryzen AI Max+ 395, which we've previously reviewed in the ASUS ROG Flow z13 and the HP Z2 Mini G1a, features 16 AMD Zen 5 CPU cores, 40 RDNA 3.5 GPU Compute Units, and a 50 TOP XDNA2 NPU and it's substantially more powerful than mainstream APUs like AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme (which powers the Xbox Ally X).

Like NVIDIA's DGX Spark, AMD is focused on the AI capabilities of this little box, thanks to its unified memory architecture with 256-bit interface, which affords the GPU access to up to 96GB, when the system is outfitted with 128GB total system memory. While pricing and release date aren't yet specified, we do know that the AMD Ryzen AI Halo is expected to significantly undercut the pricing of DGX Spark. For developers, AMD touts full ROCm support, day 0 support for leading AI models, and support for Windows or Linux.


One of the coolest aspects of the Ryzen AI Halo is just how compact it actually is. The entire mini PC can fit in one hand and it's only a couple of inches tall, making it much more compact than the upcoming Steam Machine, despite offering more horsepower. If it improves on the similarly low-profile HP Z2 Mini G1a's fan noise while still performing well under load, the Ryzen AI Halo should be a highly sought after device for AI developers.
