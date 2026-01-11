Valve Steam Machine Pricing Appears To Leak And Yes, It’s Expensive
This is roughly in line with what we would expect from an equivalent PC build like our simulated Steam Machine, and prior statements that claimed the system would be priced like a PC, not a console. While pricing that high puts it well above the PS5 or Xbox, it should still prove competitive versus a similarly configurated PC, especially if Valve manages to keep prices relatively steady amid the current DRAM shortage.
Early reports, including from @Clawsomegamer himself, cast heavy skepticism on this being the finalized price points of the Steam Machine. However, @Clawsomegamer eventually identified that Smarty.cz seems to be a Valve-partnered reseller, which increases the likelihood of this $800-$900 price point being legitimate.
Big grain of salt:— Clawsomegamer (@Clawsomegamer) January 9, 2026
A Czech retailer (https://t.co/XIPdLHBOif) has already put up a preliminary listing for the upcoming Valve Steam Machine (512GB) 👀
The product page doesn't display a public price yet, but checking the site's source code via browser developer tools reveals a… pic.twitter.com/QRqJxbnT6x