AMD Ryzen 5 7500F 6-Core CPU Breaks Cover For Budget AM5 Gaming Builds

Before we get to that chip, let's have a look at AMD's current lineup of desktop processors based on Zen 4. Here's the full stack...

Ryzen 9 7950X3D (16C/32T, 4.2GHz to 5.7GHz, 128MB L3, 2 graphics cores)

Ryzen 9 7950X (16C/32T, 4.5GHz to 5.7GHz, 64MB L3, 2 graphics cores)

Ryzen 9 7900X3D (12T/24T, 4.4GHz to 5.6GHz, 128MB L3, 2 graphics cores)

Ryzen 9 7900X (12C/24T, 4.7GHz to 5.6GHz, 64MB L3, 2 graphics cores)

Ryzen 9 7900 (12C/24T, 3.7GHz to 5.4GHz, 64MB L3, 2 graphics cores)

Ryzen 7 7800X3D (8C/16T, 4.2GHz to 5GHz, 96MB L3, 2 graphics cores)

Ryzen 7 7700X (8C/16T, 4.5GHz to 5.4GHz, 32MB L3, 2 graphics cores)

Ryzen 7 7700 (8C/16T, 3.8GHz to 5.3GHz, 32MB L3, 2 graphics cores)

Ryzen 5 7600X (6C/12T, 4.7GHz to 5.3GHz, 32MB L3, 2 graphics cores)

Ryzen 5 7600 (6C/12T, 3.8GHz to 5.1GHz, 32MB L3, 2 graphics cores)

Three of those models come with a bundled cooler, those being the Ryzen 9 7900 (Wraith Prism), Ryzen 7 7700 (Wraith Prism), and Ryzen 5 7600 (Wraith Stealth). Other than all being based on AMD's latest-generation 7nm Zen 4 architecture, what binds every single desktop SKU is the presence of integrated graphics (iGPU) based on RDNA 2.











Getting back to the mysterious Ryzen 5 7600F, notorious leakster @hakukaze5719 spotted it hanging around in the PugentBench database. According to the entry, it's a 6-core chip, which makes sense given that the 7600X and 7600 are both 6-core parts as well. We can also determine that it's an AM5 part as the rest of the setup consists of an ASUS ROG Strix X670E-F Gaming WiFi motherboard and 32GB (2x16GB) of DDR5-4800 RAM. Other testbed specs include a GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card and Windows 11 Pro.





The speculation is that it will be the first desktop Zen 4 CPU to lack an iGPU because of the "F" designation in the model name. That's how Intel labels its CPUs that don't have integrated graphics (such as the Core i9-13900F), and the assumption is that AMD is borrowing the same nomenclature.





That's yet to be confirmed, assuming this chip is real in the first place. Previously leaked pictures that have since been deleted on Twitter suggest that it is indeed a real chip, and borrowing Intel's "F" nomenclature makes a bit of sense from the perspective that it could help avoid confusion in the marketplace.





