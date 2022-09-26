It Won't Run Warzone, But AMD's Ryzen Zen 4 iGPU Can Power These Games With Ease

Click this if you can't read it.



The specifications on the integrated GPU are exactly as meager as you'd expect from something only meant to enable basic display support. We're looking at the smallest functional unit of RDNA 2 possible: a single Workgroup Processor (WGP), similar to a pair of GCN Compute Units—one-quarter of that available to the Steam Deck . GPU-Z reports that the chip has four ROPs and eight TMUs, which is a quarter of the raster resources available to the Nintendo Switch, and half of that on the Steam Deck.





Raphael's GPU is just one of those tiny little grey blocks.



The Elder Scrolls Part V: Skyrim came out 11 years ago. Sorry.





HoloCure is a totally free fan-game.



Neon White is structured like an FPS, but it's really a speed platformer.







Would we recommend someone to play Fortnite Battle Royale on these integrated graphics? Absolutely not. It's not a great experience, and as we've just discussed, there are tens of thousands of games that are great experiences even on a graphics processor of this caliber. It's an interesting experiment, though, and it demonstrates how far AMD's graphics technology has come when a GPU this diminutive can handle a fairly intense 3D game. AMD's promising a 50% improvement in performance-per-watt with its next-generation parts, which could have fascinating implications for the low end of the market.

