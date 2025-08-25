AMD Roadmap Leak Reveals Exciting Gator Range And Medusa Point Zen 6 CPU Launch Timing
The Intel roadmap doesn't really have anything we didn't already know. Panther Lake will purportedly launch on the precipice of the new year, and we'll see Wildcat Lake come in for low-power applications shortly after. There's no information about anything after 2026 on this roadmap, and there's no mention of a potential successor to Arrow Lake-HX, which is kinda interesting.
Roadmap images from 188号 (@momomo_us on Xwitter).
The AMD roadmap has much more to discuss, though, which is why it was in the headline. For starters, this roadmap goes into 2027, which is a good thing because apparently there ain't much happening in AMD land in 2026. Indeed, according to this roadmap, AMD will not launch any actual new silicon for mobile devices between now and the end of 2026.
How can we say that when Gorgon Point is right there? Well, the unfortunate reality is that Gorgon Point appears for all intents and purposes to be a very marginally tweaked version of Strix Point, which is the familiar silicon powering the Ryzen AI 300 series. We've already seen this confirmed directly by AMD in an earlier leak from a partner meeting.
There is mention of a new codename we've never seen, though: Gator Range, or more precisely, the likely-a-typo "GATOR RANDE". That's apparently the code name for the Zen 6-based successor to Fire Range, which is the codename for the company's extant desktop-on-mobile enthusiast-tier laptop chips, like the Ryzen 9 9955HX3D. Interestingly, Gator Range will apparently come with an XDNA NPU onboard, which suggests that AMD's next-generation desktop CPUs will likely include such accoutrement as well.
Golden Pig Upgrade Pack said in April of 2024 that Medusa Point would use RDNA 3.5 in 2027.
As far as Medusa Point goes, that's expected to be the Zen 6-based successor to Strix Point. Surprisingly, as far as we know, Medusa Point will implement Zen 6 CPU cores along with the same eight-WGP RDNA 3.5 graphics as Strix Point. That information came from Golden Pig Upgrade, but more recent rumors from sources like Moore's Law Is Dead have posited the idea that Medusa Point could actually use an RDNA-Next—UDNA, or RDNA 5, whatever AMD calls it—GPU, or possibly even be linked up with an external GPU tile for radically increased graphics horsepower.
Whatever the case, if these roadmaps are real, Intel's Panther Lake is the only really novel CPU part we have to look forward to in the coming months. That'll be Intel's first part on its 18A process, which is arguably more interesting than the features or capabilities of Panther Lake itself. Hopefully this lag in mobile parts is due to a focus on desktop and server chips in 2026, because otherwise it might be real boring to be a PC hardware enthusiast next year.