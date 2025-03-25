CATEGORIES
home News

AMD Gorgon Point Mobile APU Spotted With Zen 5 And RDNA 3.5

by Zak KillianTuesday, March 25, 2025, 02:45 PM EDT
hero lg gram event photo
A fresh leak from familiar self-described "PC Tech Fan" 포시포시 (better known as @harukaze5719 on Xwitter) has revealed details about AMD’s upcoming Gorgon Point mobile APUs. The information comes from a Naver.com article covering an LG Gram × Ryzen launch event, where slides detailing AMD’s roadmap were apparently shown. We say "apparently" because we can't access the original article, but 포시포시 helpfully posted the important slides for us on the social media site.

image

The first slide explicitly names Gorgon Point as a refresh of the existing Strix Point lineup. The chips range from Ryzen AI 9 HX down to Ryzen AI 3, but interestingly, no model numbers are provided—only their market positioning. Compared to Strix Point, the only notable change is a 100 MHz boost to max clock speeds for the top-end Ryzen AI 9 HX and Ryzen AI 7 models, raising their peak from 5.1 GHz to 5.2+ GHz.

fp8 stack

Meanwhile, this second slide outlines AMD’s laptop CPU roadmap through 2026. Right now, Strix Point covers high-end premium laptops, while the recently-launched Kraken Point serves lower-tier premium systems as Hawk Point (itself a Phoenix refresh) is holding down the mainstream segment. 

According to the slide, Gorgon Point will take over the entire premium laptop category in 2026, while Hawk Point will continue to serve mainstream mobile machines. Notably, this slide confirms that Gorgon Point is definitely a refresh of Strix Point, as it carries forward all of the same configurations and architectures.

processor core performance

The third slide shows Cinebench R23 single- and multi-threaded performance figures, using an existing Ryzen AI 300-series chip at 15W as the baseline (100%). The chart is jumbled, but if we're reading it correctly, single-threaded performance sees a modest 3-5% uplift over Strix Point while multi-threaded gains range from 6% to 12%. These gains are almost certainly due to the slightly higher clock speeds, since the core architecture remains unchanged as we just discussed.

harukaze tweet gorgon point

Alongside this info, 포시포시 also confirmed that the previously-leaked Medusa family will include a "Halo" tier—a direct successor to the current Strix Halo (Ryzen AI Max 300 Series). This is promising, because we just reviewed the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 with a Ryzen AI MAX+ 395 onboard that delivered insane performance for an 80W tablet. Strix Halo is definitely a bit of a niche product, but this seems to indicate that AMD is carrying on with it, to our delight.

Still, despite this early leak, it seems like Gorgon Point won’t hit the market until 2026, meaning we’re still at least eight months out from its arrival. Given the minimal improvements, those needing an upgrade sooner should probably consider current Strix Point-based options (or perhaps a Qualcomm or Intel machine, depending on your needs) rather than waiting.
Tags:  AMD, leaks, CPUs, (nasdaq:amd), gorgon point
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment