AMD Gorgon Point Mobile APU Spotted With Zen 5 And RDNA 3.5

A fresh leak from familiar self-described "PC Tech Fan" 포시포시 (better known as @harukaze5719 on Xwitter) has revealed details about AMD’s upcoming Gorgon Point mobile APUs. The information comes from a Naver.com article covering an LG Gram × Ryzen launch event, where slides detailing AMD’s roadmap were apparently shown. We say "apparently" because we can't access the original article, but 포시포시 helpfully posted the important slides for us on the social media site.





Meanwhile, this second slide outlines AMD’s laptop CPU roadmap through 2026. Right now, Strix Point covers high-end premium laptops, while the recently-launched Kraken Point serves lower-tier premium systems as Hawk Point (itself a Phoenix refresh) is holding down the mainstream segment.





According to the slide, Gorgon Point will take over the entire premium laptop category in 2026, while Hawk Point will continue to serve mainstream mobile machines. Notably, this slide confirms that Gorgon Point is definitely a refresh of Strix Point, as it carries forward all of the same configurations and architectures.