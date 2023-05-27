AMD Radeon RX 7600 Gets An EU Price Cut One Day After Launch For Incoming Deals





Well, that was fast—after a mere day on the market, AMD's freshly minted Radeon RX 7600 graphics card has already seen a price cut in Europe. That in and of itself is notable, but what makes it even more intriguing is that the Radeon RX 7600 is the least expensive Radeon RX 7000 series option based on AMD's RDNA 3 architecture, and by a long shot.









The Radeon RX 7600 starts at $269 in the US and €299 in Europe. However, at least one retailer is selling a custom card for around 13 percent less than AMD's suggested e-tailer pricing. Have a look...









Spanish retailer Coolmod has the ASRock Radeon RX 7600 Challenger OC listed at €259.94. That puts it more in line with US pricing, which incidentally, it was rumored that AMD initially considered pricing the Radeon RX 7600 at $299 in the US before ultimately settling on $269.





As the model name implies, this is a factory-overclocked card with a 1,770MHz base clock, 2,280MHz game clock, and 2,695MHz boost clock. AMD's reference specs call for a 1,720MHz base clock, 2,250MHz game clock, and 2,655MHz boost clock, so you're looking at a modest 30-50MHz bump in clock speed (same as with PowerColor's Hellhound model we reviewed ).





The Radeon RX 7600 is a capable card for gaming at 1080p and even at 1440p, depending on the specific title and settings. And for the time being, it ranks as the most affordable modern-generation graphics card from either AMD or NVIDIA. Here's a look at some models that are available in the US...