AMD And Intel CPU Deals Blowout: Save Big On 5950X, 12900K And More





It's been nearly half a year since we performed a brain transplant on our Maingear Vybe , replacing the Ryzen 9 3900X (Zen 2) with a spiffy 16-core/32-thread Ryzen 9 5950X (Zen 3). That gave us a sizeable performance boost in most applications, it just wasn't a cheap upgrade with the Zen 3 part costing around $700 at the time. Fast forward to today and the same chip costs significantly less. In fact, several CPUs from both AMD and Intel have delightfully fallen over the past several weeks and months.





Ryzen 9 5950X is currently on sale for $548 at Amazon (save $251 over MSRP). That's a hair lower than it was in mid-April when we rounded up a bunch of processor deals, though other CPUs we highlighted at the time have bigger price drops. For example, the Ryzen 7 5800X was on sale for 339.99 in April and is now available for (save $141). Theis currently on sale for(save $251 over MSRP). That's a hair lower than it was in mid-April when we rounded up a bunch of processor deals, though other CPUs we highlighted at the time have bigger price drops. For example, thewas on sale for 339.99 in April and is now available for $308 at Amazon (save $141).





AMD has begun shifting its focus to its Zen 4 stack that will launch later this year. Those will require a new motherboard and RAM, as AMD is transitioning to a Land Grid Array (LGA) design for its AM5 socket and rolling solo with DDR5 memory.









If you're not wanting to wait for Zen 4 to build a new PC or want to upgrade an existing AM4 foundation, now is a good time, with prices having dipped again. Here's what we're looking at in AMD territory...

Only the Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 7 5700G are up slightly from April, though both are still down from their launch prices. The other five Zen 3 chips are discounted even further than they were a few weeks ago.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU Deals





You can also score deep discounts on Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake processors, with bargains spanning its Core i3, Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 offerings. Here's a look...

Here as well there are a couple of processors that have nudged upwards since April, and specifically the Core i7-12700K and Core i5-12400. Likewise, however, both are still below MSRP levels. Every other processor has fallen in price even further since April, including the Core i9-12900KS, which is $30 less than it was a few weeks ago.



