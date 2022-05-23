AMD Ryzen 7000 Smokes Alder Lake At Computex Keynote As Zen 4 Excitement Builds

Initial performance claims regarding solid state storage weren't the only ones made during AMD's Computex keynote, however. As the keynote was wrapping up, Dr. Su showed two demos powered by a Ryzen 7000 series processor.In the first demo, the just-released game Ghostwire Tokyo was shown running on a 16-core Ryzen 7000 series desktop CPU. The framerate was smooth and fluid during the demo, but the performance Dr. Su called out had to do with the processor's frequency. During the demo, the CPU's clock was visible in the upper-left corner of the screen and the processor often surpassed 5.5GHz. We don't know if this was stock or overclocked performance, but overclocking wasn't mentioned, nor was the type of cooler being used.In the second demo, a custom Ryzen 7000 3D image was being rendered in Blender, with an Intel Core i9-12900K 16-core / 24-thread processor running alongside an AMD Ryzen 7000 series 16-core / 32-thread processor. In the time-lapsed demo, the Ryzen 7000-based system finished the render 31% faster than the Intel system.