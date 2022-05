AMD Ryzen 7000 Smokes Alder Lake At Computex Keynote As Zen 4 Excitement Builds

This means that boards based on X670E will have the option of using PCIe 5.0 for all of their devices, including graphics, storage, and other hardware. The standard X670 will only have PCIe 5.0 for graphics and/or storage, leaving the rest of the devices to connect via PCIe 4.0. AMD also emphasizes that X670E boards will probably have better overclocking abilities due simply to being better-built boards with more robust components.As it relates to PCIe 5.0 for storage, AMD also announced that it is working closely with Phison to ensure the first wave of PCIe Gen 5 NVMe solid state drives hit the market alongside socket AM5 and the Ryzen 7000. Partners Corsair and Micron are likely to be among the first to offer Gen 5 NVMe SSD, but many other will follow shortly thereafter. In terms of performance, great than 60% faster sequential reads are projected out of the gate. However, like the first wave of PCie Gen 4 drives, it's highly probable that follow-on SSDs will end up being even faster.