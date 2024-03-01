AMD Offers An Update On FSR 3 Support For The Last Of Us, Robocop, Remnant II
but also temporally. In other words, not only does it make a lower-resolution image look like a higher-resolution image, but it also performs interpolation to generate additional frames, increasing the apparent frame rate. It's a handy technology, especially for games that end up being CPU-limited, and best of all, it works on almost any GPU.
125 FPS is surely a world apart from the sub-30-FPS showing that the game delivered on its original platform (the PlayStation 3, if you forgot), and there's probably an argument to be made that it isn't how the creators meant the game to be experienced. As die-hard PC gamers, though, we're pleased to see challenging games like this running at triple-digit framerates. This makes the 19th game to get FSR 3 support officially, although if you don't mind a little legwork, it's quite possible to mod FSR 3 into any game with DLSS. Check out our previous coverage to learn about that.
You might have read that headline and thought "what? isn't FSR 3 in the driver?" but no—that's AMD's "Fluid Motion frames" feature. Fluid Motion Frames offers a similar sort of framerate-boosting effect, but it's driver-based instead of getting game-specific integration. The work that developers put in to implement FSR 3 in their games means fewer visual artifacts and a more consistent experience overall.
Now, popular FPS Robocop: Rogue City just got FSR 3.03 support in an update yesterday. That game is typically GPU-limited on most gaming PCs, especially if you turn up all the Unreal Engine 5 graphical fanciness on offer, but folks may still enjoy the bump in framerate offered by the frame generation feature. Likewise, very popular third-person pseudo-Souls-like Remnant II also got an FSR 3 patch along with an update that implemented cross-platform play.
Those updates are welcome, but out of these three titles, The Last Of Us Part 1 is definitely the game that needs FSR 3 the most. The third-person cinematic adventure is notoriously poor-performing on PC. FSR 3 is a perfect fit for a title like this, but unfortunately we'll still have to wait a bit. How long? Well, who knows, but we've already been waiting nearly a year. AMD released a video (embedded below) for the game's launch on PC last March that promised double the performance with FSR enabled on a Radeon RX 7900 XTX in "4K Ultra."
