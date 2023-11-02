Intel's Latest Arc GPU Driver Claims Massive FPS Improvements Up To A Staggering 750%

That's just one of the five games that Intel's Arc driver version 4952 has 'Game On' driver support for. The others are first-person puzzler The Talos Principle 2, throwback JPRG remake Star Ocean II R, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, and of course, the latest Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare III





Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Of course, you want to know what game sees that insane 7.5x performance gain we mentioned in the headline. That title is Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Microsoft's re-release of its seminal shooter franchise and arguably the game series that made Sony pay $3.6B for Bungie has been effectively broken on Intel's Arc graphics for some time now. Well, not anymore, it seems. Intel doesn't say which game of the collection sees this huge jump, but we'd be really surprised if the whole series isn't quite playable on Arc now.





Halo: Reach in The Master Chief Collection



The Talos Principle 2: 19% gain at 1440p with High Settings

Sid Meier’s Civilization V: 6% FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings

Total War: Warhammer: 10% boost at 1080p with Ultra settings

Lost Ark: a 15% average FPS gain at 1080p with Very High settings

Warhammer: Vermintide 2: 16% improvement at 1080p with Extreme settings

Sniper Elite 3: 37% better average FPS at 1080p with Ultra settings

Euro Truck Simulator 2: 27% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Yakuza 0: a crazy 154% (!) FPS gain at 1080p with Ultra settings

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare: 20% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Alien: Isolation: 9% average improvement at 1080p with Ultra settings

Far Cry Primal: a 14% FPS boost at 1080p with Ultra settings

Far Cry 5: also a 14% FPS boost at 1080p with Ultra settings

Far Cry New Dawn: 11% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

With the exception of The Talos Principle, all of the games seeing performance gains in this driver are based on the DX11 API.





I promise, Yakuza 0 is mostly a game about punching people.