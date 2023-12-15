AMD Releases FSR 3 Source Code On Github, Why This Matters For Gaming
Unless you have a GeForce RTX 40 series GPU or you're a really big fan of mediocre fantasy games, you probably haven't had much experience with frame generation technologies. Suffice to say that we're fans around here. While AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution is a fair (if somewhat inferior) competitor with NVIDIA's DLSS, the company's FSR 3 frame generation technology is much more comparable with its competitor's feature.
Before the feature launched, AMD promised that it would make FSR 3 open-source. Well, as you have probably already determined from the headline, that has happened now. The company has published the full source code for both DirectX 12 and Unreal Engine 5 integration. This means that it is officially free and fairly easy for anyone to slap into their game or game engine.
Unlike AMD's Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF), FSR 3 requires game-specific integration. However, it gives better results than the honestly-rather-glitchy AFMF, as the implementation of FSR 3 requires accommodating for the game's UI and other elements that don't need to be interpolated. When we tested FSR 3 in Immortals of Aveum and Forspoken, we found that it works very well for the specific purpose of upgrading a 60 FPS game to high framerates, but it doesn't work well if the game isn't already running smoothly.
So does this announcement mean that we'll see a massive proliferation of frame generation? Well, maybe, but maybe not. The source for AMD's FSR 2 upscaling has been available for some time now, and while it's in quite a few games at this point, NVIDIA's DLSS still enjoys wider adoption. (That could be down to its earlier launch, though.) In any case, having source available is certainly a big step forward for future integration of AMD's frame-gen tech into upcoming games and game engines.
Notably, it took less than 3 months for AMD to make good on its promise to release the FSR 3 source. While we would have liked to have seen the code released on launch day, this is still a lot better than Intel's fulfillment of its own open-source promise with XeSS. While the source to implement Intel's scaling technology is available, the special sauce that makes it work is still distributed as a black-box binary, exclusively for Windows. This can break games that implement XeSS when trying to run them on non-Windows operating systems.
We have to note at this point that Intel's XeSS doesn't support frame generation at all yet, so AMD's still a step ahead of Intel on this one, although FSR 3 works fine on Arc and GeForce graphics, so this is ultimately good news for everyone. Meanwhile, NVIDIA hasn't open-sourced its DLSS technology at all, of course—but that's how it goes when you're the market leader.