AMD Adrenalin 24.7.1 Adds Anti-Lag 2 To Dota 2, Zenless Zone Zero Support, And More
Remember that whole kerfluffle about Radeon Anti-Lag+ getting gamers banned from CS2 and other competitive titles? That's all water under the bridge now, as the new and improved Radeon Anti-Lag 2 requires game-specific support, and will no longer set off anti-cheat packages. However, that does mean it has to be added to games. Fortunately, that's happening; CS2 already has Anti-Lag 2 support, and now, Dota 2 does too.
To use Radeon Anti-Lag 2, you'll have to have an RDNA Radeon card. Sorry if that seems obvious to some of you, but to be fair, AMD does have a history of releasing new software features that work for everyone. But yeah, Radeon RX 5000 and newer users should be able to enjoy significantly reduced latency when playing Dota 2. The feature should be enabled automatically if you have compatible hardware and are playing in DirectX 11 mode, but you can check if it's engaged by hitting ALT+SHIFT+L to check the latency monitor.
This driver update also brings game-specific support for Chinese developer Hoyoverse's new title, Zenless Zone Zero. If you don't know Hoyoverse, you might know them as MiHoYo, the developer of global mega-hit Genshin Impact, as well as popular mobile RPG Honkai StarRail. The developer rebranded itself a couple of years ago, and its new game brings a punky sci-fi aesthetic to the company's familiar gacha action gameplay.
Likewise, Capcom's new game Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess gets game-specific support. AMD says that this driver increases performance by as much as 16% in the demanding Japanese-themed game. It's difficult to explain exactly what Kunitsu-Gami is, but think of something similar to Orcs Must Die! or Sanctum 2—third-person action blended with tower defense—just with a mystical Japan aesthetic. There's a free demo on Steam if you're curious; reviews compare the game to PlayStation 2-era titles in terms of creativity and distinctiveness.
More games have also been added to the HYPR-Tune library for AMD's HYPR-RX feature that intelligently enables Radeon driver features based on the game's needs. Those games include tactical FPS Gray Zone Warfare, dismal RPG Lords of the Fallen, amazingly faithful FPS RoboCop: Rogue City, and SEGA's Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.
Of course, this release also fixes some bugs. AMD says Radeon Anti-Lag and FSR 3 frame generation will both see reduced stutter, as will Fortnite DX12. Texture corruption in Tekken 8 with ray-tracing enabled should be solved, and similar corruption in Dying Light 2: Stay Human should be a thing of the past, too. System crashes in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy have been obliterated, and this driver should also resolve black corruption in certain video applications.
As always, you can head over to AMD's site to grab the latest driver. Click here to go instead to the release notes.