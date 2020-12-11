Genshin Impact Free To Play MMO Gets Dragonspine Map In Version 1.2 Update, What To Expect









The massively-multiplayer online RPG Genshin Impact has taken the world by storm when it launched for PC, iOS, Android , and PlayStation 4 at the end of September. Since then, big content updates have added a whole raft of new features. Developer miHoYo claims the game had over 10 million accounts registered before it even launched, and the Chinese company hasn't rested on its laurels or the game's early success. Today the company announced version 1.2, which adds a new environment to explore, new creatures to battle, and more treasures to find.miHoYo just wrapped up its livestream for Genshin Impact version 1.2 , and there's a ton of content to cover. The first new area in the game is Dragonspine, a frozen mountain range south of the city of Mondstadt, that is one of the most inhospitable areas in the game's fantasy world of Teyvat. miHoYo says that travelers will want to get leveled up and gear up before venturing into Dragonspine. Players will meet the Seelie, who are incandescent balls of light, and discover an ancient civilization who's none-too-pleased to have been woken from its slumber.

Genshin Impact players will experience a new seasonal event in Mondstadt, as well. Experienced players level 20 and higher to assist Albedo, Chief Alchemist and Captain of the Investigation Team of the Knights of Favonius in Mondstadt (whew, that's a mouthful!) in finding a new, powerful weapon. Festering Desire is a mysterious and powerful sword buried somewhere in the mountains of Dragonspire, and Albedo will join players' parties to help find it. By completing additional goals, players can level the sword up to its highest refinement level.



