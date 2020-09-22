Amazon Prime Day 2020 Date Set, Speedy 1TB PCIe SSDs Deals Run Wild





Yesterday we brought you some compelling deals on some fast Sabrent SSDs , and we’re back for another round today. This time we’ve got some deals on some blazing fast 1TB PCIe 3.0 and PCIe 4.0 based SSDs that won’t empty your wallet in the process (along with some info on Prime Day 2020).

Starting things off is the Kingston A2000 1TB SSD, which is priced at just $99.99, representing a 29 percent discount off its normal asking price. That price gets you plenty of storage in an M.2 2280 form-factor with a PCIe 3.0 interface. Kingston lists sequential read/write speeds at 2,200MB/sec and 2,000MB/sec respectively for the A2000, which is quite good at this price point.





Kingston 1TB A2000 M.2 2280 NVMe Internal SSD $99.99 @Amazon

Moving right along, we come to Silicon Power’s SP01KGBP44US7005, which is a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Given the upgrade to PCIe 4.0, you’re also looking at greater performance with sequential reads rated for 5,000MB/sec, while sequential writes are 4,400MB/sec. The SSD is priced at $164.99 and comes backed by a 3-year warranty.





Silicon Power 1TB NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 SSD $164.99 @ Amazon

Next on the docket for today is another PCIe 4.0 SSD, this time from Inland Performance. This 1TB SSD sticks closely to the aforementioned Silicon Power unit with sequential reads/writes of 5,000MB/sec and 4,300MB/sec respectively.





Inland Performance 1TB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe $199.99 @ Amazon

To round out our list for today, there's the Corsair Force Series MP600, which is another PCIe 4.0 based SSD. This 1TB SSD has sequential reads of 4,950MB/sec, sequential writes of 4,250MB/sec and has a 5-year warranty.





Corsair Force Series MP600 1TB Gen4 PCIe X4 NVMe M.2 SSD $189.99 @ Amazon

In other Amazon news, we apparently finally have an official date for Prime Day. Prime Day is typically held in July each year, and in 2019 bought in over $7 billion in sales for Amazon. However, logistics problems and other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined the expected July 2020 event. However, it's being reported that Amazon has settled on a date: October 13th.

The date was reported by CNET sources, but Amazon has yet to officially confirm the date. Instead, a spokesman for the company provided the following statement: "Stay tuned for more details on Prime Day. Customers can also say, 'Alexa, keep me posted on Prime Day.'"