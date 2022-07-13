Amazon Prime Day Deals Deliver Monster Savings On iPad, AirPods And Other Apple Gear
Apple only recently unveiled an upgraded iPad Air with an fancy M1 processor inside, and it's already fallen in price. So it goes with Amazon's Prime Day deals event—there are actually quite a few Apple products that are on sale right now, including the aforementioned tablet as well as the Apple TV 4K, several Apple Watches, AirPods (at their lowest price in a long while), and more.
Starting with Apple's tablets, you can buy a 2022 iPad Air (5th Generation, 64GB) for $559 at Amazon (save $40). This is the latest model headlined by the M1 chip inside, which is the same silicon foundation as the iPad Pro and M1 MacBook models. It's comprised of an 8-core processor (four performance cores and four efficiency cores), an 8-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine.
Other features include a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits brightness, an upgraded 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera on the front (up from 7 megapixels), a 12-megapixel wide camera on the back, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and an upgraded USB Type-C port that's twice as fast as last gen (10Gbps versus 5Gbps).
Here are some other iPad deals...
- 2021 12.9" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB): $1,999 (save $200)
- 2021 11" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 2TB): $1,649.99 (save $249.01)
- 2021 11" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB): $1,429 (save $70)
- 2021 11" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB): $849 (save $50)
- 2021 11" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB): $749 (save $50)
- 2021 10.2" iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB): $309 (save $20)
- 2021 10.2" iPad (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB): $429 (save $30)
Some of the advantages of the iPad Pro versus the iPad Air include a faster 120Hz display, mini LED backlighting on the 12.9" iPad Pro with 1,600 nits peak brightness, more RAM, and better camera arrangements.
In keeping with the M1 theme thus far, you can also find the 2022 Apple Mac Mini for $569.99 at Amazon (save 18%). This is the version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You can check our Mac Mini review for benchmarks and analysis, but summed up it offers decent performance at very low power consumption (including strong graphics performance), and runs both cool and quiet.
There's also a 512GB model available, and that one is on sale for $849 at Amazon (save $50). The discount isn't quite as steep, but since you're stuck with whatever internal storage allotment you choose from the get-go, it's an option if you think you'll need more than 256GB.
Save Big On Apple AirPods Pro Earbuds, Apple Watches, And Apple TV 4K
If you need some wireless earbuds, you can pick up Apple's AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case for $169.99 at Amazon (32% off). The only time these have been cheaper was during the Black Friday sales period last year, when they sold for $159.99.
These are excellent earbuds with active noise cancelling technology that works really well. The sound is great too, and you get three sizes of silicone tips to ensure a snug fit (small, medium, and large). As for battery life, they're rated to deliver up to 4.5 hours of listening time, or more than 24 hours if you factor in the charging case.
Here are some other Apple discounts that are available right now...
- Apple Watch SE (40mm) w/ Aluminum Case: $219 (save $60)
- Apple Watch SE (40mm) w/ Aluminum Case (Cellular): $269 (save $60)
- Apple Watch SE (44mm) w/ Aluminum Case: $249 (save $60)
- Apple Watch SE (44mm) w/ Aluminum Case (Cellular): $299 (save $60)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) w/ Aluminum Case: $279 (save $120)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) w/ Aluminum Case (Cellular): $579 (save $120)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) w/ Aluminum Case: $309 (save $120)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (45mn) w/ Aluminum Case (Cellular): $629 (save $120)
- 2021 Apple TV 4K (62GB): $129 (save $70)
Reminder that today is the second and last day of Amazon's Prime Day event. Be sure to check out our other deal roundups, including discounts on SSDs, bargains on Quest 2 and NVIDIA Shield hardware, and gaming monitor markdowns.