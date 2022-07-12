Save $400 On Samsung's 49-Inch Odyssey G9 And Other Primo Prime Day Gaming Monitor Deals
If you've been dreaming about owning a massively wide gaming monitor, now is a good time to consider taking the plunge. Lots of gaming monitors are on sale today as part of Amazon's Prime Day deals bonanza, one of which is its 49-inch Odyssey G9 with all kinds of bells and whistles. While not quite listed for an all-time low, it's not far from it with the current discount.
Amazon has Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey G9 marked down to $1,099.99 (save 27%). That's $400 off its list price, and a few hundred dollars below its long-term average, according to price tracking data at CamelCamelCamel (a super handy resource for seeing if a deal is actually a bargain). Obviously it's still not a cheap display with the discount in place, but this is somewhat unique in size and ticks a lot of desirable boxes.
The biggest selling point is the super-wide form factor. It's built around a 49-inch curved panel with a 5120x1440 resolution, so there's a lot of real estate to play with here. Speed is not an issue either—it features a fast 240Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time (gray-to-gray). And it supports both FreeSync and G-Sync.
There's a newer Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 on sale for $1,599.99 at Amazon ($700 off). It's a pricier display, which nets an upgrade to mini LED backlighting.
If you're not in the market for a display with a huge footprint and price tag to match, on the other end of the spectrum is Samsung's 27-inch Odyssey G32A, on sale for $189.99 at Amazon (save 32%). It's comparatively compact, and geared towards gamers who play at 1920x1080, which is this display's native resolution.
Other features include a 165Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a range of ergonomic adjustments (height, tilt, swivel, and pivot).
Squished in between those two other displays is Samsung's 32-inch Odyssey G5, on sale for $299.99 at Amazon (save 21%). This one serves up a native 2560x1440 resolution and can hit 144Hz on its curved panel (the G3 above is a flat panel). It's also another FreeSync Premium monitor.
Samsung touts HDR10 support as well, though with a 250 nits brightness rating, we wouldn't buy this specifically for HDR content. As a 1440p gaming display, though, it's a decent bargain.
It's not just Samsung's stable of gaming monitors that are on sale for Prime Day. Here are some other deals...
- Gigabyte Aorus 48" FO48U OLED (4K, 120Hz): $799.99 (save 47%)
- Acer Predator 28" XB283K (4K, 144Hz, FreeSync/G-Sync): $534.99 (save 15%)
- AOC 32" Curved C32G2ZE (1080p, 240Hz, FreeSync): $223.99 (save 20%)
- LG 34" 34GP83A-B (3440x1440, 160Hz, G-Sync): $669.99 (save 16%)
- LG 27" 27GP750-B (1080p, 240Hz, FreeSync/G-Sync): $179.99 (save 40%)
- Acer Nitro 34" XZ342CK (3440x1440, 144Hz, FreeSync): $379.99 (save 16%)
If you score a monitor deal or know of another one we should highlight, feel free to share in the comments section below! And while you're taking advantage of Prime Day deals, don't forget to claim the 35 games Amazon is serving up for free, including Mass Effect Legendary Edition.