Save $400 On Samsung's 49-Inch Odyssey G9 And Other Primo Prime Day Gaming Monitor Deals





If you've been dreaming about owning a massively wide gaming monitor, now is a good time to consider taking the plunge. Lots of gaming monitors are on sale today as part of Amazon's Prime Day deals bonanza, one of which is its 49-inch Odyssey G9 with all kinds of bells and whistles. While not quite listed for an all-time low, it's not far from it with the current discount.





Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey G9 marked down to . That's $400 off its list price, and a few hundred dollars below its long-term average, according to price tracking data at CamelCamelCamel (a super handy resource for seeing if a deal is actually a bargain). Obviously it's still not a cheap display with the discount in place, but this is somewhat unique in size and ticks a lot of desirable boxes. Amazon hasmarked down to $1,099.99 (save 27%) . That's $400 off its list price, and a few hundred dollars below its long-term average, according to price tracking data at CamelCamelCamel (a super handy resource for seeing if a deal is actually a bargain). Obviously it's still not a cheap display with the discount in place, but this is somewhat unique in size and ticks a lot of desirable boxes.





The biggest selling point is the super-wide form factor. It's built around a 49-inch curved panel with a 5120x1440 resolution, so there's a lot of real estate to play with here. Speed is not an issue either—it features a fast 240Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time (gray-to-gray). And it supports both FreeSync and G-Sync.





Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 on sale for ($700 off). It's a pricier display, which nets an upgrade to mini LED backlighting.

There's a neweron sale for $1,599.99 at Amazon ($700 off). It's a pricier display, which nets an upgrade to mini LED backlighting.









Samsung's 27-inch Odyssey G32A, on sale for . It's comparatively compact, and geared towards gamers who play at 1920x1080, which is this display's native resolution. If you're not in the market for a display with a huge footprint and price tag to match, on the other end of the spectrum is, on sale for $189.99 at Amazon (save 32%) . It's comparatively compact, and geared towards gamers who play at 1920x1080, which is this display's native resolution.





Other features include a 165Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a range of ergonomic adjustments (height, tilt, swivel, and pivot).









Samsung's 32-inch Odyssey G5, on sale for (save 21%). This one serves up a native 2560x1440 resolution and can hit 144Hz on its curved panel (the G3 above is a flat panel). It's also another FreeSync Premium monitor. Squished in between those two other displays is, on sale for $299.99 at Amazon (save 21%). This one serves up a native 2560x1440 resolution and can hit 144Hz on its curved panel (the G3 above is a flat panel). It's also another FreeSync Premium monitor.





Samsung touts HDR10 support as well, though with a 250 nits brightness rating, we wouldn't buy this specifically for HDR content. As a 1440p gaming display, though, it's a decent bargain.





It's not just Samsung's stable of gaming monitors that are on sale for Prime Day. Here are some other deals...