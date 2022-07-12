Save Big On NVIDIA Shield Deals And Quest 2 Headsets With A $25 Gift Card On Prime Day
Stop what you're doing if you're about to purchase a Meta Quest 2 VR headset. Why is that? You can score yourself a bonus if you visit the proper listing on Amazon—the online retailer is giving buyers a $25 store gift card as part of its Prime Day deals event, but you have to make sure you head to the right listing. Or if you prefer, you can bag discounts on NVIDIA's Shield streaming hardware.
Starting with the former, head to this Meta Quest 2 (128GB model) page and buy the VR headset for $299 on Amazon, with a $25 Amazon gift card. You'll know if you're on the right page because it will advertise the gift card at the top. If you don't see, scroll down and make sure you click on the "128GB + Free Gift Card" box. Pricing is the same whether you opt for the gift card or not, so you might as well grab the bonus.
Now is an especially good time to grab a Quest 2 headset for a number of reasons. There's the gift card, but Meta also recently bumped up the baseline storage from 64GB to 128GB, so you're getting twice as much for the same price. In addition, Meta is removing the requirement to link the headset to a Facebook account.
If you think you'll need more storage, you can grab the 256GB Quest 2 for $399 at Amazon and get a $25 card on that model as well. Same deal applies—make sure the listing specifically says a gift card is included.
Save Up To $30 Off NVIDIA's Shield TV
We're big fans of NVIDIA's streaming hardware, and right now you can buy its SHIELD Android TV Pro model for $169.99 at Amazon (15% off). It's basically a supercharged Android-powered set-top box with an NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor inside, which itself boasts a 256-core GPU and 3GB of RAM.
Some of the video features include...
- 4K HDR Ready
- Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10
- AI-enhanced upscaling for up to 4K 30 FPS
- Up to 4K HDR playback at 60 FPS (H.265/HEVC)
- Up to 4K playback at 60 FPS (VP8, VP9, H.264, MPEG1/2)
- Up to 1080p playback at 60 FPS (H.263, MJPEG, MPEG4, WMV9/VC1)
- Format/Container support: Xvid/ DivX/ASF/AVI/MKV/MOV/M2TS/MPEG-TS/MP4/WEB-M
On the audio side, you're looking at Dolby Audio (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos), DTS-X surround, and high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/192 kHz over HDMI and USB, to name some of the highlights. And for connectivity, the SHIELD Android TV Pro boasts dual USB 3.0 ports, HDMI 2.0, and a GbE LAN port.
You can also grab the regular SHIELD Android TV at a discount—it's marked down to $124.99 at Amazon (save $25). You can check out our Shield Android TV review from 2019 (it earned our Editor's Choice award), but straight to the point, it offers a great streaming experience with access to a bunch of apps and content, and superb output quality.