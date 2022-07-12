Save Big On NVIDIA Shield Deals And Quest 2 Headsets With A $25 Gift Card On Prime Day





Stop what you're doing if you're about to purchase a Meta Quest 2 VR headset . Why is that? You can score yourself a bonus if you visit the proper listing on Amazon—the online retailer is giving buyers a $25 store gift card as part of its Prime Day deals event, but you have to make sure you head to the right listing. Or if you prefer, you can bag discounts on NVIDIA's Shield streaming hardware.





Starting with the former, head to this Meta Quest 2 (128GB model) page and buy the VR headset for $299 on Amazon, with a $25 Amazon gift card. You'll know if you're on the right page because it will advertise the gift card at the top. If you don't see, scroll down and make sure you click on the "128GB + Free Gift Card" box. Pricing is the same whether you opt for the gift card or not, so you might as well grab the bonus.





Now is an especially good time to grab a Quest 2 headset for a number of reasons. There's the gift card, but Meta also recently bumped up the baseline storage from 64GB to 128GB, so you're getting twice as much for the same price. In addition, Meta is removing the requirement to link the headset to a Facebook account.





256GB Quest 2 for and get a $25 card on that model as well. Same deal applies—make sure the listing specifically says a gift card is included. If you think you'll need more storage, you can grab thefor $399 at Amazon and get a $25 card on that model as well. Same deal applies—make sure the listing specifically says a gift card is included.

Save Up To $30 Off NVIDIA's Shield TV





SHIELD Android TV Pro model for (15% off). It's basically a supercharged Android-powered set-top box with an NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor inside, which itself boasts a 256-core GPU and 3GB of RAM. We're big fans of NVIDIA's streaming hardware, and right now you can buy itsfor $169.99 at Amazon (15% off). It's basically a supercharged Android-powered set-top box with an NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor inside, which itself boasts a 256-core GPU and 3GB of RAM.





