Amazon Gaming Week Is Live With Massive Deals On Desktops, Laptops, Monitors And More





Amazon Gaming Week is up and running with hot deals on a wide assortment of hardware, including laptops, desktops, storage products, headsets, processors, routers, monitors, 4K smart TVs, and much more. The primary focus is on gaming, naturally, but the bargains extend into other categories as well. In short, there's something for practically everyone.





The even runs through Sunday, May 28 and includes discounts on more than 130 products spread across several different categories. Some of the deals are better than others and it can get overwhelming wading through them all. So, we've gone ahead and plucked out a few standout sale items. Let's get started!









Intel's Core i9-12900K for $352.99 (save $55.16) right now. And sure, that's a previous generation product now that Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs are available, but the 12900K is still a fast chip. In fact, it wasn't all that long ago when it stood as Intel's flagship consumer processor. If you're looking to build a new PC, you can scoreforright now. And sure, that's a previous generation product now that Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs are available, but the 12900K is still a fast chip. In fact, it wasn't all that long ago when it stood as Intel's flagship consumer processor.





Based on Intel's Alder Lake architecture , the Core i9-12900K is a 16-core/24-thread CPU comprised of 8 P-cores and 8 E-cores. It also features a max 5.2GHz boost clock, 30MB of L3 cache, and a 125W base TDP (241W max turbo power).









2TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD for $149.99 (save $10) during the week-long sales event. It's not a ginormous discount, but that's mainly because SSD pricing has gotten considerably more attractive in recent months. In search of a fast storage upgrade? You can score aforduring the week-long sales event. It's not a ginormous discount, but that's mainly because SSD pricing has gotten considerably more attractive in recent months.





The 2TB 980 Pro is a PCIe 4.0 model that's rated to deliver up to 7,000MB/s of sequential read performance and up to 5,100MB/s of sequential write performance. It's also fully compatible with the PlayStation 5, in case you're thinking about upgrading the console's base storage (see our guide on how to upgrade your PS5 with a fast SSD).









ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop with a Core i9-12900H processor and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is on sale for $1,549.99 (save $500). Gaming on the go has never been more feasible than it is today, with increasingly faster hardware packed into mobile form factors. You don't have to break the bank, either. Case in point, thisgaming laptop with a Core i9-12900H processor and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is on sale for





Save for the occasional discount, this laptop has consistently sold for around $2,050. This is the lowest it's ever been, and it delivers some impressive bang for your discounted buck. In addition to the CPU and GPU specs mentioned above, this config comes with a 240Hz resolution IPS display, 16GB of DDR5 memory, a 1TB SSD, and per-key RGB backlighting on the keyboard.





Here are some other deals worth checking out...