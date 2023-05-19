Save Big On Fast Gaming SSDs From Samsung, Kingston, Patriot And More With These Deals





If it's been a hot minute since you've looked up pricing on solid state drives (SSDs), do yourself a favor and poke around. You might be surprised to discover that some of the fastest models from name brands like Samsung, Kingston, and others are quite a bit lower than the last time you looked. We've rounded up several of them that are worth considering for your high-powered gaming PC.





2TB TeamGroup Cardea A440 for $115.99 on Amazon (save $134). We're not including any PCI Express 5.0 models because (A) there just aren't many to choose from yet, and (B) they command a premium. Not to worry, though, PCI Express 4.0 drives are still plenty fast. Several of them are attractively priced as well. For example, you can score afor(save $134).





It doesn't feel like all that long ago when you would spend around the same amount for a speedy SSD at half the capacity. And as games continue to grow in size, capacity is more important than ever. Here you're getting capacity and speed, with this drive rated to deliver up to 7,000MB/s of sequential read performance and up to 6,900MB/s for sequential writes. It also comes with an aluminum heatsink.





1TB TeamGroup Cardea A440 for $71.99 on Amazon (save $6). The bang-for-buck proposition isn't quite as big as it is for the 2TB model, but that's still an attractive price for one of the faster SSD models on the market. Note that sequential writes top out at 5,500MB/s on the 1TB SKU (which is still very fast). If you don't need 2TB, you can snag thefor(save $6). The bang-for-buck proposition isn't quite as big as it is for the 2TB model, but that's still an attractive price for one of the faster SSD models on the market. Note that sequential writes top out at 5,500MB/s on the 1TB SKU (which is still very fast).









2TB Kingston Fury Renegade, which is marked down to $156.60 at Amazon (scroll down and select Amazon as the seller). That's $65.39 below the list price and around $25 below what it's been selling for the past couple of months. An even faster option is the, which is marked down to(scroll down and select Amazon as the seller). That's $65.39 below the list price and around $25 below what it's been selling for the past couple of months.





1TB Kingston Fury Renegade ($86.40 at Amazon, $26.59), you're looking at the same sequential read performance and up to 6,000MB/s for sequential writes. This one kicks up sequential reads and writes to 7,300MB/s and 7,000MB/s, respectively, on the 2TB model. As for the, $26.59), you're looking at the same sequential read performance and up to 6,000MB/s for sequential writes.





We haven't formally reviewed this drive (this editor runs it in his main PC), but a peek around the web shows it's one of the favorite high-speed SSD options available right now.









1TB Patriot Viper VPR400 SSD for $74.99 at Amazon. It's not listed as a sale price, though the going rate is $16 below the MSRP on Patriot's website. Care for some RGB bling with your storage? Then you'll want to check out theSSD for. It's not listed as a sale price, though the going rate is $16 below the MSRP on Patriot's website.





You're trading a little bit of performance for RGB lighting with this model, when compared with the other drives highlighted above. It's no slouch, though—Patriot rates the Viper VPR400 as delivering up to 4,600MB/s of sequential read performance and up to 4,400MB/s for sequential writes.





512GB Patriot Viper VPR400, which is available for $45.99 right now. The same speed ratings apply to the, which is available for









Here are some other SSD deals...