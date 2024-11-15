Amazon Gets Its Game On Vs Samsung And LG With A 144Hz Mini LED Omni Fire TV





Watch out, LG, Sony, and others, Amazon is coming for your lunch money. Well, sort of. For the first time ever, Amazon has launched its own-brand TV with mini LED backlighting, which in and of itself is a big deal. But that's not the only draw. Amazon's new Fire TV Omni Mini LED Series (quite the mouthful, eh?) is also its fastest TV to date, with a 144Hz refresh rate and other features that take direct aim at gamers.







It's been a little over three years since entered Amazon debuted its own Omni and 4-Series Fire TV lineups, to go along with partner Fire TV models from the likes of Hisense, Panasonic, TCL, and Toshiba. Since then, competition has heated up with premium features like OLED and mini LED becoming both more commonplace and less pricey. LG has helped push the gaming angle in recent years, while Samsung has offered some great competition in the premium space (mini LED and OLED).





98-inch QLED TV can be had for $1,598 at Amazon, while its 98-inch mini LED variant is still on sale for $2,298—but this is an interesting development all the same. The big draw with Amazon's own brand TVs is that it can be aggressive on pricing, as we've seen with Amazon's other hardware lineups (like its Fire TV streaming sticks). It's a little trickier now because the bang-for-buck factor has never been higher—TCL's monstrouscan be had for, while itsvariant is still on—but this is an interesting development all the same.





That said, Amazon isn't going quite as big. Instead, it's offering its first mini LED lineup in sizes ranging from 55 inches to 85 inches. Here's what the launch pricing looks like...







