Amazon Tips Its Hand For Big-Time Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals





In a surprise twist, Amazon confirmed it will not be hosting a Black Friday deals event this year, nor will it celebrate Cyber Monday with any bargains. Shocking, right? Well, it would be if it were true, but we're just kidding! Of COURSE Amazon will be partaking in the deals season, and it's so stoked about the upcoming event that it's teasing big discounts for "millions of deals."





Amazon is also providing guidance on when exactly the sales bonanza will commence. Mark your calendar for next Thursday, November 21 at 12:01 am PST. That's when the first batch of deals will unlock, and the event will run through December 2. Throughout the entirety of the event, Amazon is promising millions of deals across more than 35 categories.





"With new deals dropping daily, Amazon encourages customers to come back and shop often to discover some of the most exciting deals of the gifting season. Not a Prime member yet? It’s not too late to get the gift of Prime," Amazon states in a blog post.

How Amazon Will Use AI During Black Friday And Cyber Monday

This being 2024, the year of AI, Amazon will be deploying a bit of artificial intelligence of its own to help shoppers (because of course it will). That will come in the form of Rufus, a generative AI-powered conversational shopping assistant, as well as "AI Shopping Guides. What exactly does that entail?







"AI Shopping Guides help customers gain confidence in their gift selections by consolidating helpful information about products–like key factors to consider and explanations of terminology–with Amazon’s broad selection, helping customers research and shop seamlessly," Amazon explains.

Big Discounts Are Afoot - Save Up To 55%



