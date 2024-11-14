Amazon Tips Its Hand For Big-Time Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals

In a surprise twist, Amazon confirmed it will not be hosting a Black Friday deals event this year, nor will it celebrate Cyber Monday with any bargains. Shocking, right? Well, it would be if it were true, but we're just kidding! Of COURSE Amazon will be partaking in the deals season, and it's so stoked about the upcoming event that it's teasing big discounts for "millions of deals."
Amazon is also providing guidance on when exactly the sales bonanza will commence. Mark your calendar for next Thursday, November 21 at 12:01 am PST. That's when the first batch of deals will unlock, and the event will run through December 2. Throughout the entirety of the event, Amazon is promising millions of deals across more than 35 categories.
"With new deals dropping daily, Amazon encourages customers to come back and shop often to discover some of the most exciting deals of the gifting season. Not a Prime member yet? It’s not too late to get the gift of Prime," Amazon states in a blog post.
How Amazon Will Use AI During Black Friday And Cyber Monday
This being 2024, the year of AI, Amazon will be deploying a bit of artificial intelligence of its own to help shoppers (because of course it will). That will come in the form of Rufus, a generative AI-powered conversational shopping assistant, as well as "AI Shopping Guides. What exactly does that entail?
"AI Shopping Guides help customers gain confidence in their gift selections by consolidating helpful information about products–like key factors to consider and explanations of terminology–with Amazon’s broad selection, helping customers research and shop seamlessly," Amazon explains.
Big Discounts Are Afoot - Save Up To 55%
As for what kind of deals you can expect
, during the week of Black Friday—November 21 through November 29—Amazon will be offering purported discounts of up to half off a bunch of items, and nearly as much on many others. Some examples...
- Save up to 55% on select Amazon devices including Echo Pop, Echo Buds, Echo Dot (5th Gen), eero mesh Wi-Fi systems, Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series, Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series, Ring Battery Doorbell, Ring Indoor Cam, Blink Video Doorbell + Mini Camera, Fire HD 8 tablet, the new Kindle, and new Kindle Paperwhite
- Save up to 50% on select toys, apparel, and home from Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars
- Save up to 50% on Christmas trees from National Tree Company and Puleo
- Save up to 50% on serums from TruSkin and eye masks from grace+stella
- Save up to 50% on denim for the family from Levi’s and apparel from OROLAY
- Save up to 50% on select headphones and earbuds from Beats
- Save up to 50% on select vacuums from iRobot, roborock, and Shark
- Save up to 45% on select laptops from HP, Lenovo, and ACER
- Save up to 45% on select kitchen appliances from Cuisinart, Nutribullet, and KitchenAid
- Save up to 40% on outerwear from Amazon Essentials, up to 25% on kitchen products from Amazon Basics, and up to 20% on home products from Amazon Basics
Save up to 40% on holiday favorites from Hallmark, American Greetings, and Lenox
- Save up to 40% on select toys from Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, and Barbie
- Save up to 40% on Samsung Galaxy Buds
That's just a small portion of Amazon's list
, and there's another one for Cyber Monday deals, which run from November 29 through December 2. During that time, you can look for discounts of up to 55% on select mattresses from Zinus, up to 50% off JBL headphones and traditional gaming categories (Play-Doh, Hasbro, and Nerf), and more.
We'll have to wait and see how it all pans out, as the stated savings are no doubt based on the MSRPs. Street pricing is a different animal. If you're not familiar with CamelCamelCamel
, we highly suggest adding it to your bookmarks to research price trends on Amazon, which will tell you if a deal is truly a deal.
We use it quite often when presenting deals, and speaking of which, be sure to bookmark us at HotHardware as well—in addition to daily tech coverage, we'll continue to highlight some of the better deals throughout the holiday season (and beyond).
In the meantime, here are a few deals that are already unlocked (savings based on MSRP)...