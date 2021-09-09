Amazon Debuts Its Own Omni And 4-Series Fire TVs Alongside Flagship Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon just announced their first branded televisions: the Fire TV Omni Series and Fire TV 4-Series. They will be available this October in the United States direct from Amazon and long-time retail partner Best Buy.
The Fire TV Omni Series “integrates the Fire TV experience and far-field voice technology directly into the TV.” This allows users to speak to Alexa regardless of whether the television is on or off. Users will be able to ask Alexa to find their favorite show, control playback, manage brightness and TV volume, and switch inputs. Users can set up a routine as well by saying commands like “Alexa, kick off my day.” Alexa will turn on the TV and lights in the home, switch to a channel featuring live news, and inform the user about the weather forecast and their calendar for the day.
The Fire TV Omni Series and Alexa Home Theater feature helps users connect their Echo devices to produce a better sound experience. Live View Picture-in-Picture permits users to check their home cameras without interrupting their show, while Alexa Calling allows video calls on the TV. Zoom video calling and a smart home dashboard will be available later this year as well.
The Fire TV Omni Series features 4K Ultra HD (UHD) resolution, as well as support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Users can choose from 43”, 50”, 55”, 65”, and 75” model sizes. The 65” and 75” devices also include slim bezels that helps the device to better fit into one’s decor and added support for Dolby Vision. Here is their pricing:
There is at least one discount available. Consumers can save $110 on the 50” Fire TV Omni and 4-Series models during the “introductory period.” It is unclear how long this period will last, but once it is over the devices will be at regular price.
- 43”-- $409.99
- 50”-- $509.99
- 55”-- $559.99
- 65”-- $829.99
- 75”-- $1,099.99
Consumers will be able to get their hands on the Fire TV 4-Series and Fire TV Stick 4K Max next month too. The Fire TV 4-Series “combines 4K UHD resolution with HDR10 and HLG for beautiful picture quality on 4K TV shows and movies.” Some of the features that are available on the Fire TV Omni Series are available on this device through the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote. The 43” will cost $369.99, the 50” will ring in at $469.99, and the 55” will be $519.99.
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 50"
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is similar to its predecessors but includes new Alexa features, a new quad-core 1.8GHz processor, and 2GB of RAM. It supports 4K UHD, HDR, and HDR10+ streaming, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and is the only streaming media device priced under $180 to support Wi-Fi 6. It will ring in at $54.99.
