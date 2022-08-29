Save Hundreds On Amazon Android Day Deals, Up To 58% Off Pixel, Samsung, Moto, OnePlus
Amazon is holding a celebration called Android Days which carries significant savings on popular smartphones. For today and tomorrow – August 29th and 30th – shoppers can score discounts to the tune of hundreds of dollars. Here are some of the highlights below from Samsung, Moto, OnePlus, and Google.
First up, the flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is enjoying a $270 discount. This brings its 128GB model’s $1,199.99 MSRP down to just $929.99 (23% Off). The same discount holds for the 256GB and 512GB models which are now priced at $1,029.99 (21% Off) and $1,129.99 (19% Off) respectively. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of our favorite phones currently on the market, and you can read our full review here.
Samsung is also offering $250 in savings to the Galaxy S22+ which starts at $749.99 (25% Off) with this deal. The Galaxy S22 receives a $150 shave to secure a price starting at $649.99 (19% Off).
Motorola is also extending impressive discounts. The Motorola Edge+ normally retails for $999.99. With this deal, the price is cut by $360 to bring it down to just $639.99 (36% Off) with 512GB of storage.
Motorola’s older Edge devices are enjoying similar discounts. The 2021 Edge is half off, cutting its $699.99 list price to just $349.99 (50% Off) while the 2020 Edge is marked down by $405 to just $294.99 (58% Off).
The Moto G series is discounted less dramatically but carries a lower starting price to begin with. The Moto G Stylus has $120 marked off its $299.99 list price, making it just $179.99 (40% Off). The Moto G Power sees its $249.99 MSRP discounted by $100, bringing the sale price to $149.99 (40% Off).
The Android Days savings miss the brand-new OnePlus 10T, but do shave some cost off the OnePlus 10 Pro. The 8GB+128GB version of the 10 Pro is discounted by $80 to bring the price to $719.99 (10% Off). If you prefer the 12GB+256GB version with Buds Pro, there’s a greater $140 savings which brings the total to $879.98 (13% Off).
Of course, Android Days would not be complete without some savings on Google’s own devices. The new Pixel 6a has already seen some sales, but this is the best one yet. The $449.00 list price is knocked down by $79.01 to just $369.99 (18% Off). The Pixel 6 gets $194.01 off the tin bringing it to just $469.99 (29% Off) which is nearly as cheap as the 6a is at full price. The Pixel 6 Pro (pictured up top) gets even greater savings with its $348.01 discount knocking it down to $615.99 (36% Off).
Whatever flavor of Android is your jam, you will not want to miss these deals. You will want to act quickly before these prices expire after tomorrow. What are you going to pick up?