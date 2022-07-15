Alleged AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6-Core Zen 4 CPU Battles 5950X In Benchmark Leak









It would be a reasonable guess in any case that this was an early Zen 4 chip, but the motherboard is listed as a GIGABYTE X670E AORUS MASTER. X670E, of course, is the top-end chipset configuration for AMD's socket AM5, at least in the first generation. Given the very clear incompatibility between sockets AM4 and AM5, that means that this must be a Ryzen 7000 series processor.





Now, Basemark GPU is obviously a GPU benchmark, but it still benefits from faster CPUs and main memory speed, particularly the latter. If we could find a benchmark of a similar system using the same video card, we could compare the two to see the difference. Indeed, @harukaze5719 did just that, locating a result in the PowerBoard database with a Ryzen 9 5950X CPU and the same RTX A4000 GPU (similar to RTX 3070.)





Comparing the two results using 포시포시's handy graph, we can see that the Zen 4 chip outpaces the 16-core Zen 3 chip by over 11% in minimum FPS. The average FPS difference is a little smaller, but these are still impressive gains in what is primarily a GPU-bound benchmark. Given the qualities of this benchmark, we suspect much of the difference is down to the newer chip's DDR5 memory, but it's impossible to say for sure until we get our hands on one of these puppies.