Alleged Intel Meteor Lake Laptop CPUs Break Cover With Up To 16 Cores

In that case, how do we know they're Meteor Lake? Well, because there aren't any other Intel products that are configured like this. One of the chips is in a Dell Inspiron 13 5330 laptop platform, and SANDRA puts it down as "14C/28T" CPU, but that's obviously wrong for two reasons. For starters, a 14-core processor wouldn't have seven separate L2 caches, and second of all, the actual core count of the CPU is 18 logical cores.





The other leaked CPU is in an HP test platform, and that may be why SANDRA reads the system as a desktop when it probably isn't . This chip has 22 logical cores, which most likely means that it's the same as the other chip with an extra two P-cores (for six, total.) It seems to clock considerably higher than the other model, though: up to 4.2 GHz, according to Sandra.





If you're confused about the 4+8+2 or 6+8+2 configurations of these CPUs, we can explain. Intel's 14th-generation CPUs, code-named Meteor Lake, will be its first "disaggregated" client processors. That means they're built using chiplets, or "tiles" to use Intel's nomenclature.













To get back to the core count discussion, though, these chips will include some allotment of Redwood Cove P-cores and Crestmont E-cores on the primary compute tile. If prior leaks are accurate, the maximum configuration will be 6 P-cores and 8 E-cores. However, there will also apparently be an extra two E-cores on the SoC tile, where the memory controller and other high-speed I/O will likely live.









