Acer Expands Predator Gaming Lineup With Supercharged Orion Desktops And Decked Out Monitors





Whichever X32 buyers choose, those IPS panels are backlit by an impressive 576-zone mini LED array that can hit a whopping 1,000 nits of sustained brightness with local dimming, and have peak brightness levels of up to 1,200 nits. That's good enough for HDR-1000 certification and quite a rarity for a gaming monitor in that size class.





Both monitors also have 8-bit panels with 16.7 million colors and cover 99% of the Adobe sRGB color gamut. Acer further points out that the Predator X32 earned a CES Innovation Award in the Computer Peripherals & Accessories category. Pricing on these monitors starts at $1,799 for the X32 FP, which will be available in the second quarter of 2022, and $1,999 for the X32, which should hit in the third quarter this year. There's time to start saving.





Acer Upgrades Its Predator Orion Desktop PCs With New Hardware



