by Jeff ButtsThursday, December 16, 2021, 03:40 PM EDT

A Look Inside A Massive RTX 3070 Mining Farm May Trigger You

A Look Inside A Massive RTX 3070 Mining Farm
If you’ve been maddened by the difficulty buying a new GPU, this may make it worse. One full-time crypto miner has offered a peek into his mining server farm, and it’s made up almost entirely of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPUs.

Jaxson Davidson has offered a glimpse into “building 1/4” of his mining farm. In that building, Davidson says, his mining servers use RTX 3070 cards almost exclusively. The Utah-based miner explained that he purchased the GPUs from various small businesses around his county.

rtx 3070 mining farm tweet

NVIDIA recently released a refreshed RTX 2060 card with 12GB of GDDR6 memory, but good luck finding that one, either. The last-generation card, lacking a hash rate limiter, makes an excellent mining card. In fact, it’s significantly better than the RTX 2060 Davidson uses.

This comes at a time when gamers and graphics designers struggle to source new graphics cards for their rigs. Even though AMD insists cryptocurrency mining doesn’t have a meaningful impact on The Great GPU Shortage of 2021, try convincing consumers of that.

Nvidia has a number of rumored launches coming, but will that help when crypto miners continue snagging up whatever they can find? In Davidson’s case, the full-time crypto miner won’t be competing for the upcoming refreshed RTX 3080 or RTX 3090 Ti. As things stand now, the easiest way to use a RTX 3080 is through the GeForce NOW streaming service.

An Nvidia CMP 170HX
Davidson will be using the Nvidia CMP 170HX for his next crypto mining farm

He reports that he’s penned a deal directly with NVIDIA to equip his next building with the as-yet unannounced CMP (Crypto Mining Processor) 170HX. That product is designed specifically for mining cryptocurrency, and it took Davidson more than a month to secure his deal apparently.

If more crypto miners follow Davidson’s lead and adopt CMP cards, it could help ease the crunch of trying to find a GPU for gaming rigs. NVDIA has said it is using chips that were rejected for consumer use o n its CMP cards, but work fine in the headless units dedicated to crypto mining.

