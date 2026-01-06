CATEGORIES
8BitDo Ultimate 3E Modular Xbox Controller Can Swap Buttons And Joysticks On The Fly

by Chris HarperTuesday, January 06, 2026, 04:44 PM EDT
8BitDo is releasing an evolved version of its Ultimate 3 controller this summer, and it's aimed squarely at the high-end gamepad market—meet the 8BitDo Ultimate 3E. The Ultimate 3E builds upon the foundation of the Ultimate 3 with two additional bumpers, swappable D-Pad, and even swappable face buttons. Like Ultimate 3, Ultimate 3E also has hall-effect triggers and analog sticks, though Ultimate 3E has further upgraded the triggers with an actuation adjustment slider, and the analogs to higher-precision also-driftless TMR sticks.

Quite surprisingly for an Xbox-branded controller, Ultimate 3E even offers support for motion controls! However, you will only be able to utilize gyro controls on PC in supported games or through Steam input. But with those features in mind, a dedicated 2.4GHz wireless adapter, a 3.5mm audio jack with full passthrough support, and a clean 1000Hz polling rate, 8BitDo Ultimate 3E does look like a compelling offer.

The adjustable triggers, swappable D-Pad, and swappable analog features recall the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, though this controller takes a very different approach by shifting two of four extra buttons to the bumpers instead of the handles. Additionally, while you can adjust the physical joystick tension on the Elite Series 2, you can only swap sticks on the Ultimate 3E. Both controllers do support software customization, though.

Being able to swap face buttons also recalls the Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded, though it's not quite as extensive as that modular controller and its support for removing the right analog stick in favor of more face buttons. It's still a nice touch, though, especially if you have a hard preference in D-Pad style or smooth versus tactile face buttons.

Besides the input-related features, there are some nice extras on 8BitDo’s Ultimate 3E as well. These include wireless charging without the dedicated contact pins used by 8BitDo Ultimate 3 and Xbox Elite Series, RGB lighting on both analog sticks, seamless Apple Mac and iOS support, and finally actually bundling all the accessories. Most listings of Xbox Elite Series controllers do not bundle the accessories one would need to make the most of that controller, and getting them all together can easily flirt with a $180-$200+ price range.

If 8BitDo Ultimate 3E can land this summer with all of its features and accessories intact in one package for substantially less than the Xbox Elite Series, we could see some hotter competition in the high-end controller market. At time of writing, the intended price range lands at $150, which would make it cheaper than most of its contemporaries, including Elite Series 2 bundled with its accessories. Over on the entry-level, 8BitDo Ultimate 3 is already one of the best third-party controllers you can get, often undercutting the Xbox Core controller for under $60 while still one-upping its features.

True fanatics of modular controllers will still have reason to opt for the Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded, and sickos (like me) who need that analog stick resistance adjustment will remain stuck fixing/replacing Elite Series 2s when their sticks/bumpers die...but for most gamers looking for a high-end controller, 8BitDo Ultimate 3E looks near-perfect at a superb price point. Per the official 8BitDo tweet, the controller is also on the floor for hands-on testing at CES 2026.

Image Credit: 8BitDo
