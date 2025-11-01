Early Black Friday Deals: Xbox Wireless Controllers Hit New Low At 38% Off





Microsoft and its retail partners are celebrating Black Friday early with deals on wireless Xbox controllers, a couple of which are now on sale for the lowest price we've seen. We're talking about a 38% markdown for what we consider to be one of the best wireless controllers for both PC and console gaming. Time is of the essence, though, as we don't expect the current discounts to stick around forever.





That said, the timely discounts arrive on the heels of Microsoft hiking the official MSRPs of its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console fleet, with U.S. buyers seeing a second price hike in the span of a year. Microsoft also retooled its Xbox Game Pass service , the the flagship Ultimate tier going up in price from $19.99 to $29.99 per month (after having previously been raised from $16.99 per month).





Gamer could use a bit of good news in the console space, particularly in Xbox land, and they're getting it with these deals on first-party wireless controllers.

Xbox Wireless Gaming Controller (2025) Hits New Low

Microsoft's wireless Xbox controller (2025) for just $39.99 on Amazon (38% off). That chunky $25 discount applies to the Carbon Black model as linked, and also the For the time being, you can score thefor just(38% off). That chunky $25 discount applies to the Carbon Black model as linked, and also the Robot White colorway





The latest Xbox controllers work seamless across console and PC gaming platforms. You can also use these controllers on Android and iOS devices, as well as smart platforms (like smart TVs) with Bluetooth support. Those latter categories primarily come into play for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

What about other colorways? We found additional colors on sale too, just not quite so low like the Carbon Black and Robot White color options. Here's a look...