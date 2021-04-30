2.5 Geeks: Why Is AMD Kicking So Much Tail?
In this episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks, we'll be discussing AMD's current success, its stellar earnings and how the company is kicking so much tail versus its competitors...
Show Notes:
06:55 - Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, Pro 360 Laptops On The Prowl With Tiger Lake And AMOLED Displays
07:56 - Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey Gaming Laptop Combines Tiger Lake-H And GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
09:57 - Falcon Northwest Talon Review: Killer Bird Of Prey Gaming PC
13:18 - Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable Review: Eclipsing Surface Pro
18:16 - ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 Review: A Mighty Zen 3 Gaming Laptop
25:10 - AMD Q1 2021 Earnings Shatter Multiple Records As Data Center Sales Skyrocket