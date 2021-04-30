CATEGORIES
home Videos 2.5 Geeks
by Marco ChiappettaFriday, April 30, 2021, 11:33 AM EDT

2.5 Geeks: Why Is AMD Kicking So Much Tail?

AMD kicking tail webcast hero
In this episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks, we'll be discussing AMD's current success, its stellar earnings and how the company is kicking so much tail versus its competitors...


Show Notes:
06:55 - Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, Pro 360 Laptops On The Prowl With Tiger Lake And AMOLED Displays
07:56 - Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey Gaming Laptop Combines Tiger Lake-H And GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
09:57 - Falcon Northwest Talon Review: Killer Bird Of Prey Gaming PC
13:18 - Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable Review: Eclipsing Surface Pro
18:16 - ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 Review: A Mighty Zen 3 Gaming Laptop
25:10 - AMD Q1 2021 Earnings Shatter Multiple Records As Data Center Sales Skyrocket
Tags:  AMD, Dell, Asus, Samsung, podcast, Geeks, webcast, 2.5 Geeks, Falcon-Northwest

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment