Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, Pro 360 Laptops On The Prowl With Tiger Lake And AMOLED Displays





Both models are available with either 13.3-inch or 15.6-inch FHD displays, bucking the trends of newer laptops that have increasingly shifted to a 16:10 aspect ratio. However, you did get a gorgeous Samsung AMOLED display in return. While these are Samsung's first Windows PCs to get an AMOLED display, Samsung did introduce an even more dense 4K AMOLED display with its Galaxy Chromebook earlier this year.





No matter if you opt for the Galaxy Book Pro or Galaxy Book Pro 360, you'll get a choice of 11th generation Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processors. The 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Pro is only configurable with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, while the 15.6-inch Galaxy Book Pro (and both Galaxy Book Pro 360 models) can be configured with up to 16GB. The 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Pro/Pro 360 are equipped with up to a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, while the 15.6-inch Galaxy Book Pro/Pro 360 doubles the maximum SSD capacity to 1TB.

Other specs of note include a 720p webcam, AKG-tuned audio with Dolby Atmos support, a fingerprint reader embedded in the power button, Wi-Fi 6E support (which is a rarity in laptops these days), Thunderbolt 4/USB-C connectivity, and a microSD slot. There's also optional 5G connectivity for those that need it, but interestingly only on the 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Pro 360. The 13.3-inch devices feature a 63 WHr battery on the power front, while the 15.6-inch models are slightly more capacious at 68 WHr.





Samsung says that it has also reengineered its Pro Keyboard with a scissor mechanism with 1mm of travel. The keyboard allows you to type in "near silence" while improving typing speed and comfort. Joining the keyboard is a 23 percent larger trackpad, while the Pro 360 models come standard with an upgraded S Pen that is 2.5x thicker than previous versions for improved comfort.

The Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 are available for preorder today, starting at $999 (13.3-inch Galaxy Book Pro), and will officially launch on May 13th. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 has the highest starting price, coming in at $1,299. The Galaxy Book Pro will be availed in Mystic Blue and Mystic Silver, while the Galaxy Book Pro 360 comes in Mystic Navy or Mystic Bronze. Customers who preorder between now and May 13th will be eligible to receive $150 in future credit at the store of purchase (Amazon, Best Buy, or Samsung).