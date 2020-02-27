CATEGORIES
by Marco ChiappettaThursday, February 27, 2020, 11:48 AM EDT

2.5 Geeks: Threadrippper 3990X, Galaxy S20, Best 144Hz GPUs, MiSTer Retro Gaming & More!

On this latest episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks, Marco, Chris, and Dave talk AMD's 64-core Threadripper 3990X beast, Acer's big and beautiful 43-inch Predator 4K HDR gaming monitor, the best graphics cards for high refresh / high FPS 1080P gaming, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series and LG's just-announced V60 ThinQ, MiSTer FPGA-based retro gaming and much more -- including news of our next, awesome giveaway!


Show Notes:
04:48 - AMD Threadripper 3990X Review: A 64-Core Multithreaded Beast Unleashed
19:53 - Best NVIDIA And AMD GPUs For High Refresh Rate Gaming
33:26 - MiSTer DIY: Accurately Simulating Retro Game Consoles With FPGAs
43:01 - Acer Predator CG437K Monitor Review: 43” Of Big Beast Gaming
50:44 - Samsung Galaxy S20 Family Unpacked: Beautifully Executed Premium Android Phones
56:22 - LG V60 ThinQ 5G Rocks Dual Displays, Snapdragon 865 And Killer Audio
61:03 -  Upcoming Gaming System Giveaway Hints -- Thanks Asetek!


