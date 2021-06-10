2.5 Geeks: New GeForces And Radeons, Fresh Consoles, Windows 11 And Hot Tech News
In this latest episode of our 2.5 Geeks webcast, we chat about the new AMD Radeon Pro W6800, yesterday’s launch of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, and a bunch of the hottest topics from our news feed this past week, including Windows 11 and some interesting game consoles. You can watch it right here, but don't forget to hit our YouTube channel to like and subscribe as well...
Show Notes:
04:07 - Playdate Portable Gaming Console Hits Preorder Crank Up In July For $179
09:16 - Atari VCS Game Console Finally Launches June 15 With Eye-Popping Price Tag
13:01 - Windows 11 Is Coming, So What New Features Would You Like To See Microsoft Deliver?
21:05 - Intel Alder Lake Desktop CPUs Could Launch With Next-Gen 'Windows 11' OS In October
23:33 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Nerfs Not Only Ethereum Hash Rate But Also Other Coin Algorithms
26:03 - Radeon Pro W6800 Review: AMD RDNA 2-Infused Workstation Muscle
34:25 - ASUS Zenfone 8 Review: The Tiny But Mighty Android
40:19 - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Review: Supercharged Midrange Gaming